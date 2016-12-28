The

The "Save a Life, Carry Naloxone" campaign, the first phase of a $3 million public education effort to counter opioid overdose deaths, was announced by city health department officials on Dec. 12, 2016. Above, a kit of Naloxone. (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Burton)

Comments

More like this

A fortune teller in a wooden box. Will 2017 be a wild ride? New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo speaks Thursday, NYC did well, but state economic grants are spread too thin New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo. Is this help from Cuomo, or a power grab?

Comments