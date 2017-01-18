Currently in the midst of its Phase II

Currently in the midst of its Phase II expansion, Citi Bike is expected to have 12,000 bikes and 750 stations throughout New York City by the end of 2017, with new stations in Harlem, Astoria, Prospect Heights and Crown Heights, per the city's Department of Transportation.

(Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Comments

More like this

The NYPD is holding a departmental trial for Will the officer who shot Ramarley Graham be held accountable? An illustration of Donald Trump as a doctor. Why ACA is a hard act to follow Hillary Clinton. The 2017 inauguration in an alternate reality

Comments