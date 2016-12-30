The Donald Trump 12-inch talking doll is shown

The Donald Trump 12-inch talking doll is shown at the Toys "R" Us store in New York City. The doll's phrases, which were recorded by Trump, include "You're Fired," from the television show "The Apprentice." (Credit: Getty Images)

Comments

More like this

The Emphasize prevention in opioid crisis A fortune teller in a wooden box. Will 2017 be a wild ride? New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo speaks Thursday, NYC did well, but state economic grants are spread too thin

Comments