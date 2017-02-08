Ralph Ortiz and his daughter, Mimi.

Ralph Ortiz and his daughter, Mimi. (Credit: Ralph Ortiz)

Comments

More like this

A subway on the Lexington line. Chirps of the day Newspaper reporter was named CareerCast.com's worst job of You think you have the worst job in America? Art by Vik Muniz decorates the 72nd St. Chirps of the day

Comments