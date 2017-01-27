The city has announced plans for the transformation of a dilapidated parking garage in Jamaica into an affordable housing complex.

On Thursday, the Economic Development Corp., in a statement, released details for a mixed-use development on 168th Street, between Jamaica and 93rd avenues, that will include 350 units -- "100 percent affordable housing" -- as well as recreational and commercial spaces.

Omni New York LLC has been selected to redevelop the site, which is the first major project of the city's Jamaica NOW Action Plan. An initiative to revitalize the area, Jamaica NOW dates to February 2015.

"Jamaica has tremendous potential for growth," NYCEDC spokeswoman Stephanie Báez said, referencing the land-locked Queens neighborhood that is accessible by several subway lines as well as the Long Island Rail Road.

“The selection of a developer to convert the 168th Street NYPD parking garage into an 100 percent affordable housing project is great news and shows that the Jamaica NOW Action Plan is well on its way to revitalizing downtown Jamaica,” Queens Borough president Melinda Katz said in the statement. “Jamaica is a community on the move and is well-positioned for further growth."

Katz continued by referring to the "hundreds of good-paying permanent jobs the project will bring," a number the NYCEDC estimates at 250 to 300.

The garage is currently in disrepair and is barely used by the NYPD, Báez said, adding that only a few cars are currently parked there.