Manhattan's median real estate sales price dropped in

Manhattan's median real estate sales price dropped in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to two reports. Above, a person walks down a street in the East Village on Jan. 23, 2012. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Comments

More like this

TriBeCa is family-friendly but one of the most TriBeCa: A quiet nabe that comes with a steep price Bed-Stuy real estate is booming as more are Bed-Stuy remains a diverse community amid real estate boom The Upper West Side between 70 and 79th UWS in the 70s: Amenities abound in this charming nabe

Comments