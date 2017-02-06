If you thought living in Manhattan was the stuff of dreams, here’s your chance to turn them into reality.

An affordable housing lottery has opened at the Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village complex on the east side of Manhattan with the promise of one-bedroom apartments starting at $2,805 per month.

The apartment complex features a 24-hour on-site property manager, on-site laundry, a café, gym, bike storage and outdoor space.

Those interested in applying, however, must fit a set of pre-tax income requirements in order to qualify for an apartment.

To apply for a one-bedroom unit for $2,805 a month, a one- or two-person household must make between $84,150 and $119,625 a year, combined.

A two-person household looking to rent a two-bedroom unit for $3,366 a month needs to bring in an annual combined income between $100,980 and $119,625, while a three- or four-person household must have a combined income of $100,980 to $149,490.

The lottery runs through March 10, 2017, and there is no broker fee or application fee.

Unlike other affordable housing lotteries conducted by NYC Housing Connect, this opportunity is run by StuyTown Property Services, but still follows the NYC Housing Development Corporation’s guidelines.

Applications can be submitted online via stuytownlottery.com or by mailing an application to Stuyvesant Town/Peter Cooper Village Wait List, Peter Stuyvesant Station, PO Box 1182, New York, NY 10009.