Attention Taylor Swift fans: here's your chance to rest your head where the mega popstar once did -- if you've got a cool $24.5 million, that is.

Now that renovations on her TriBeCa home are complete, the “Welcome to New York” singer has vacated her carriage house rental in the West Village, StreetEasy reported. And the owners have since put the pad, located at 23 Cornelia St., on the market for $24.5 million.

Scroll down to see what those millions will get you in New York City.