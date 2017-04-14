Attention Taylor Swift fans: here's your chance to rest your head where the mega popstar once did -- if you've got a cool $24.5 million, that is.

Now that renovations on her TriBeCa home are complete, the “Welcome to New York” singer has vacated her carriage house rental in the West Village, StreetEasy reported. And the owners have since put the pad, located at 23 Cornelia St., on the market for $24.5 million.

Scroll down to see what those millions will get you in New York City.

Five bedrooms sprawled over four floors

Swift had made sure to find a place with plenty of room for her squad to crash during renovations at her TriBeCa home. The master bedroom, which we can only assume was claimed by the 10-time Grammy winner, features a private roof terrace. (Credit: Leslie J Garfield)

An indoor pool – yes, you read that right

With a price tag like $24.5 million, we wouldn't expect anything less than a 25.5-foot-long indoor pool. (Credit: Leslie J Garfield)

Formal dining room to entertain

Where were the Instagram photos of Swift sipping lattes while gazing out of the floor-to-ceiling windows? The room also boasts a Murano chandelier and antique bricks from Paris, per StreetEasy. (Credit: Leslie J Garfield)

Cozy living room

Imagine lighting a fire in the home's original fire place (one of three), reclining in a big comfy chair and pondering whether T-Swift did any songwriting in this room. (Credit: Leslie J Garfield)

Gleaming kitchen

The restaurant-grade appliances in this kitchen are what self-proclaimed chefs dream of. (Credit: Leslie J Garfield)

Towering reception room with chandelier

The room, with double-height ceilings, is the epitome of grandeur. (Credit: Leslie J Garfield)