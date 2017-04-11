Secrets of New York

The ultimate insider's guide to the best-kept secrets of NYC's must-see places and buzzed-about people.

There are two major Coney Island amusement parks

There are two major Coney Island amusement parks -- Luna Park and Denos Wonder Wheel Amusement Park -- but this was not always the case. (Credit: Library of Congress)

outdoors

Secrets of Coney Island

1208 Surf Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11224

By

Coney Island has been drawing New Yorkers to its refreshing ocean waves, soft sandy beaches, arcade games, carnival foods, amusement rides and the spectacle of half-dressed humanity for generations.

It's a place where inhibitions are dropped, where thrills come relatively cheap and where the staple food is a hot dog. It's a refuge.

Over the decades, the whims of fashion, the tastes of its customers, disastrous fires and the demise of business dreams have shaped Coney Island. Today there are only two major amusement parks -- Luna Park and Denos Wonder Wheel Amusement Park -- but this was not always the case. Where near mythical places like Steeplechase Park, Astroland and Dreamland once existed, there are now only memories and a few remnants of their heritage.

Things are changing again in Coney Island. New corporate interest and political will has been working to transform "the people's playground." Yet it's unlikely anything can truly unmake the carnival spirit of the place.

"It was always the pressure valve of New York," said Charles Denson, executive director of the Coney Island History Project, which runs tours and shared some of its best-kept secrets with amNewYork. "It's more than amusements."

The 250-foot Parachute Jump had all the characteristics

Credit: Getty Images / Michael Nagle

The Parachute Jump attracted crowds with ‘screamers’

The 250-foot Parachute Jump had all the characteristics of a terrifying amusement ride when it opened at Steeplechase Park in the 1940s. Designed to train paratroops and put into entertainment service at Coney Island, it simulated the experience of falling to earth in a parachute.

But it struggled to be a viable business. So the operators of the ride came up with a novel idea, Denson told amNewYork. The operators would entice young women who looked like "screamers" to jump on. But they would keep the ladies hanging suspended in the air, so that the women, as expected, would scream in terror.

That brought out crowds, but even these guerrilla marketing tactics weren't enough to keep it from closing down with the park in 1964.

And in spite of rumors, no one was ever killed on the ride, which is now a landmark, according to the Coney Island History Project.

Before 1923, sunbathers and swimmers had to pay

Credit: Courtesy Charles Denson

Coney Island’s beaches were once all private

Before 1923, sunbathers and swimmers had to pay at bathhouses to gain access to the beaches. The bathhouses — with names like Stauchs Baths, Ward’s Baths, Ravenhall Park and Brighton Beach Baths — stretched all along the beach front. The price of admission ranged from 10 to 25 cents. Each bathhouse had its own swath of beachfront divided from the others; they offered amenities like food, drinks and games. They rented lockers and rooms for groups.

“People belonged to them,” Denson said. “They were like cliques.”

The city bought up the private beaches and built the boardwalk by 1923 to open the sands and surf to everyone. Only one private beach remains at the closed community of SeaGate. Today the great bathhouses are gone.

Williams Candy, a classic New York City sweets

Credit: Charles Denson

The oldest candy store on Coney Island

Williams Candy, a classic New York City sweets shop, has been on Surf Avenue for over 75 years. “It’s kind of a beacon of sweets,” Denson said. “It’s the last of its kind.” You’ll find its windows stocked with candy apples, marshmallow sticks, marshmallow balls and other retro treats. Owner Peter Agrapides has been working on Coney Island since 1949, when he was 13 years old.

Credit: Library of Congress

Woody Guthrie penned dozens of famous songs while living in Coney Island

"Mermaid Avenue that's the street, where all the colors of good folks meet," Woody Guthrie wrote in his famous tune, "Mermaid's Avenue," on Jan. 24, 1950.

At that time, Guthrie was living with his family at 3520 Mermaid Ave. in Coney Island -- from many accounts an idyllic stretch in his life from 1943 to 1954 -- when he wrote dozens of classics that would become part of the enduring American songbook.

Although the home where the family lived no longer stands -- a retirement home is now there -- the Coney Island History Project has placed an unofficial plaque near the site.

Although Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs has become synonymous

Credit: Library of Congress

Nathan didn't invent the hot dog

Although Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs has become synonymous with the Coney Island frankfurter, it wasn't founder Nathan Handwerker who invented the hot dog. But it's also not entirely clear who did.

Historians haven't even been able to agree on whether the hot dog was invented at Coney Island at all. They do know, however, that it was popularized as a street food at Coney in the late 1800s.

Various possible originators have been named, including Charles Feltman, who was a baker at Coney Island before opening his seaside Ocean Pavilion restaurant. It was sometime between owning the bakery and the restaurant that he may have come up with the idea of wrapping a frankfurter in a bun to save money on plates and forks.

But, according to "The Great American Hot Dog Book" by Becky Mercuri, subsequent reviews of newspaper stories and his obituary have cast doubt on those claims, especially since Feltman was quoted as decrying the "sausage stand nuisance." Still, he did sell a lot of hot dogs anyway.

Another possible inventor of the hot dog may have been a fellow by the name of Ignatz Fischmann, a baker who was said to have created the "oblong roll that frankfurter men needed in their business."

Stand at the shore of Kaiser Park looking

Credit: Charles Denson

The yellow submarine and the graveyard of ships

Stand at the shore of Kaiser Park looking into the mouth of Coney Island Creek (yes, there is one) and you'll likely spot an odd looking wreck of a ship listing in the water. Yes, it's a yellow submarine, though the Beatles had nothing to do with it.

It's a relic of one Coney Island man's dream to salvage the remnants of the S.S. Andrea Doria, an ocean liner from Italy that infamously sank off the coast of Nantucket in 1956, killing 52 people.

Jerry Bianco, a welder at the Brooklyn Navy Yard who had worked on ships and submarines, got the idea to start a salvage business by building the submarine, and he started building it in the late 1960s. But the stock market crash in 1973 dried up financing for the idea.

Luckily, there was another business literally lying around him in the creek: dismantling old ships and barges that were routinely scuttled in the creek, nothing but rusting cans ready to be stripped for lucrative salvaging. Though Bianco never got to bring up the ruins of the S.S. Andrea Doria, his dream remains for anyone to see at Coney Island Creek.

In 1919, Archie C. Kohr sought a solution

Credit: Facebook/Rita's Italian Ice

The birthplace of the frozen custard

In 1919, Archie C. Kohr sought a solution to a problem that vexed ice cream sellers at Coney Island: How to keep the frozen dessert from melting too quickly in the summer heat. His solution was to add egg yolks to the usual mixture of cream and sugar of ice cream, creating the world’s first frozen custard. This new frozen dessert melted more slowly, and had the silky texture of soft serve ice cream. Legend has it that he and his brother sold over 18,000 cones the first weekend it went on sale.

Soon frozen custard was the creamy confection synonymous with the people’s playground. But over the decades, the Kohr brothers moved their business to New Jersey and the frozen custard disappeared.

That is, until 2014, when Rita’s Italian Ice brought it back to Coney Island with much fanfare.

The Cyclone was constructed at the site of

Credit: Nina Ruggiero

Before there was the Cyclone, there was the Switchback Railway

The Cyclone was constructed at the site of one of the world's first roller coasters, the Switchback Railway, built by the "father of America's roller coasters" La Marcus Thompson in 1884.

The Switchback Railway consisted of two parallel tracks, 600-feet long, that would convey riders down one track at about 6 mph to one end where the passengers would then have to climb up a second tower as the vehicle was switched to the second track for the return trip.

"Benches on runners fit into a narrow track in this trough, and half a dozen people are whirled around this track at a frightful rate of speed," the New York Herald wrote on June 2, 1884. The ride was a screaming success, with passengers paying 5 cents a ride.

Spook-A-Rama is the last

Credit: Coney Island History Project

Spook-A-Rama is home to ghoulish props of a dark past

Spook-A-Rama is the last "dark ride" at Coney Island. Extensively refurbished after Superstorm Sandy's surge tide flooded it, the ride continues to spook with its ghoulish props.

But what few people realize is that it has long become the final resting place of props from the former dark rides that populated the island.

Case in point is the recently retired Giant Skull, which was designed by Bill Stabile to appear in Harvey Feinstein's 1984 play "Spookhouse" and later had a starring role at the Coney Island Hysterical Society's Spookhouse. But once that closed, the skull was sold to the owners of the Spook-A-Rama, where it continued to scare up chills. It's been on loan to the Coney Island History Project since 2015.

He's seemingly everywhere at Coney Island, both clownish

Credit: Coney Island USA via Twitter

The origin of Coney Island’s Funny Face logo

He's seemingly everywhere at Coney Island, both clownish and also somewhat unnerving with his cheek-to-cheek libidinous smile.

According to Denson, there's a good reason for the duality: The Funny Face logo was originally the mascot of Steeplechase Park, where buffoonery and sexuality mixed casually.

Blowers at the entrances would send girls' skirts up over their heads; a dwarf in clown makeup chased visitors with an electric paddle. "Somehow this represented the fun and sexuality of Steeplechase," Denson said of the Funny Face mascot. That duality persists, of course, at today's Coney Island.

In 1948, Denos D. Vourderis, an immigrant from

Credit: Handout

The most romantic ride in the world

In 1948, Denos D. Vourderis, an immigrant from Greece, pledged to his bride-to-be Lula that he would buy her the Wonder Wheel if she married him. She said yes, and for the next several decades Vourderis worked his way up at Coney Island. He ran bars, then children's rides at Ward's Park in the shadow of the Wonder Wheel.

By the time that the owner of the Wonder Wheel decided he wanted to sell it and retire, it was only natural that he would pick Vourderis to take over for him.

The Wheel was sold to Vourderis for $250,000 in 1983, according to "Amusement Parks of New York" by Jim Futrell. Lula Vourderis must have been one happy wife to get such a large ring as a wedding present. Today, the Wheel is one of the city's prime spots for couples to get engaged.

Gray-haired and with a kind smile, Grandma at

Credit: Denos Wonder Wheel Amusement Park

Grandma’s Predictions has been supplying fortunes since the 1920s

Gray-haired and with a kind smile, Grandma at Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park sits in a wood booth purveying predictions to the delight of Coney Island visitors for decades. In fact, it's the oldest and most rare arcade machine on the island. But that doesn't mean she's stuck in the past -- she even has a Twitter account these days. Extensively refurbished after flood damage caused by Superstorm Sandy, Grandma's Predictions remains a popular oracle by the beachside.

When Vourderis purchased the Wonder Wheel from its

Credit: Getty Images

The Wonder Wheel didn’t come with an instruction manual

When Vourderis purchased the Wonder Wheel from its original owner-operator in 1983, the ride did not come with an instruction manual. All that was passed on was a piece of paper torn from a cigarette packet with a few scribbled notes. After learning to maintain the wheel from his father Denos, son Steve Vourderis wrote a manual that was certified by an engineer. The wheel, built in 1920, has a perfect safety record.

Previous Secret

Comments

There are two major Coney Island amusement parks outdoors Secrets of Coney Island: 'It's more than amusements'
Grab a cold one and sip on these food & drink An inside look at Brooklyn Brewery
The New York Mets hit these secrets of sports Skip the lines at Citi Field, other secrets of the stadium
St. Patrick's Cathedral, which opened in 1879, now landmarks Hidden places, relics inside St. Patrick's Cathedral
Little-known facts behind the culture Little-known stories behind 8 popular murals
New York City has secrets at every turn. landmarks Secrets of some of the weirdest places in the city
The exquisite culture City filming secrets: 'Godfather' and more
The Waldorf Astoria hotel in Manhattan has connections landmarks Presidential roasts at the Waldorf Astoria, more secrets
culture Jemima Kirke almost left the show, more 'Girls' secrets
Tiffany salespeople are constantly helping customers find the landmarks Secrets of Tiffany's: The Trump connection, more
culture 'Live from New York,' we've got 8 secrets of 'SNL'
culture Secrets of Alexander Hamilton's New York
Think you know everything about Grand Central Terminal? landmarks Secrets of Grand Central Terminal
Donald Trump loves to talk about Trump Tower, landmarks 14 Trump Tower secrets you should know
The marble lions (named Patience and Fortitude) outside landmarks The NYPL's role in Hollywood, more secrets
From tokens to MetroCards, here are seven things landmarks What you probably didn't know about the MetroCard
Even the most cultured Manhattanite probably doesn't know landmarks How well do you really know Manhattan?
The ASPCA has been saving lives for 150 landmarks Inside the ASPCA, nation's first animal welfare organization
The next time you watch landmarks Secrets of the Knickerbocker: The birth of the martini, more
Kleinfeld Bridal, the site of TLC's landmarks Kleinfeld Bridal goes beyond 'Say Yes to the Dress'
food & drink The ‘Sex and the City’ impact, more Magnolia secrets
Café Grumpy, the Greenpoint coffee shop featured in food & drink Café Grumpy, of 'Girls' fame, spills its secrets
Singlecut brews light, medium and dark beers. food & drink Secrets of SingleCut Beersmiths
Katz's Delicatessen has been a New York City food & drink Katz’s wasn’t always famous for 'When Harry Met Sally'
Hollywood has nothing on Kaufman Astoria Studios, which culture Secrets of Kaufman Astoria Studios
If it was the early 1900s, you could landmarks Things you didn't know about the city's subway cars
Barclays Center has hidden entrances, strange eats and landmarks Barclays Center's private entrance, more secrets
Fill up your shopping bags with these secrets landmarks Macy's Herald Square is a wedding destination (sort of)
Around 7.5 million people visited the High Line outdoors Secrets of the High Line: The most perfect view, more
Welcome to the Strand Bookstore. It's full of culture Explore the Strand, book lovers
You may walk past it every day, but sports Secrets of Madison Square Garden
Nathan's Famous in Coney Island celebrates 100 years food & drink Secrets of Nathan's: From famous guests to frog legs
There are secrets blooming in the flowers and outdoors Secrets of the New York Botanical Garden
The Staten Island Ferry travels past some of outdoors Secrets of the Staten Island Ferry
Explore some of the secrets and little known outdoors There's more than Pokémon hidden in Central Park
The Coney Island Polar Bear Club found thousands outdoors The Coney Island Polar Bear Club, braving the icy Atlantic
It took 10 years to transform the once-flat outdoors Secrets of Governors Island
The Brooklyn Bridge is much more than just landmarks 12 secrets of the Brooklyn Bridge
The Gothic Revival arches of Green-Wood Cemetery welcome landmarks Green-Wood cemetery is full of surprises
There's a lot more to Koreatown than delicious culture Secrets of Koreatown
Agnes Denes' Living Pyramid was so popular, its outdoors Hidden grave markers, more Socrates Sculpture Park secrets
culture Secrets of Springsteen's 'Born to Run'
Stonewall Inn landmarks A secret message in the Stonewall Inn's name?