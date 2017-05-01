It took 10 years to transform the once-flat topography of Governors Island into The Hills, a series of peaks providing 360 degree views of New York Harbor and a clear shot of the Statue of Liberty. (Credit: amNewYork / Vincent Barone ) http://www.amny.com/secrets-of-new-york/secrets-of-governors-island-1.8943951 Old and new collide just minutes from Lower Manhattan. http://cdn.newsday.com/polopoly_fs/1.12078400.1469205791!/httpImage/image.jpeg_gen/derivatives/display_600/image.jpeg Secrets of Governors Island Governors Island, New York, NY 11231 212.896.4600

Website Just minutes from lower Manhattan by ferry, old and new New York collide on Governors Island. Today, its 172 acres of greenery are frequented by concert-goers, food trucks, artists and sunbathers looking for a quick escape from city life. But it all started as Pagganck, an island loved by Native Americans for its prime fishing conditions, bought by the Dutch in 1637 for two ax heads plus some beads and nails. From there, the British would take over, reserving the spot for royal governors' accommodations. The island became a strategic point for generations upon generations of the U.S. military, from the American Revolution and the War of 1812 to the Civil War and World War I and II. In 1966, the Coast Guard took over, turning Governors Island into both an operations base and a self-contained community for their families. But 30 years later, all of the approximately 3,500 residents were relocated, and the island was left as wasted space, desolate and mostly forgotten. In 2003, the land was sold to the people of New York for $1, and as buildings were rehabilitated, infrastructures reinforced and public access opened, the sleepy island came back to life, even welcoming a public high school and art studio in 2009. But as the island's future -- and landscape -- continue to develop, memories of its past linger, with stories waiting to be told -- if you know where to look. Shhhh... Your secret is safe with us. Submit a secret and it may get published in amNewYork and on amny.com! Submit a secret

Credit: Nina Ruggiero Governors Island wasn't always so green While relaxing in the shade of its shrubbery is a favorite pastime of visitors today, Governors Island wasn't always so green. Any large trees were removed from the island back when it served as a military stronghold, to provide a clear line of fire towards New York Harbor, in case of attack by enemy ships. Plant life was reintroduced in the 1870s, and continues to grow.

Credit: amNewYork / Vincent Barone From flatland to hilly It took 10 years to transform the area's once-flat topography into The Hills, a series of small peaks offering 360-degree views of New York Harbor and a clear shot of the Statue of Liberty. The area opened to the public on July 19, 2016. The four man-made hills -- Outlook Hill, Grassy Hill, Discovery Hill and Slide Hill -- were built in place of an abandoned parcel of land that was previously closed to the public. According to The Trust for Governors Island, a not-for-profit organization focused on redevelopment, the hills were built on top of debris from buildings that once occupied the area.

Credit: amNewYork / Vincent Barone The city's longest slide What makes Slide Hill, rising 40 feet above sea level, different from the other three peaks? You guessed it -- its four slides. One 57-foot-long slide is the longest slide in New York City, according to The Trust for Governors Island.

Credit: Courtesy of Ann Buttenweiser; Emilio Guerra There's supposedly a secret tunnel stretching to Brooklyn The Governor's House (falsely named -- for no governor ever lived there) is rumored to hold a hidden tunnel, stretching all the way to Brooklyn as an emergency escape route. No current-day evidence has been found to substantiate this claim, however.

Credit: Nina Ruggiero Disease once ran rampant in the castle Castle Williams, completed in 1811 for the harbor's defense, later served as barracks and, during the Civil War, as an army prison. The castle leaked like a sieve, however, and there are numerous accounts of prisoners swimming to their escape. While some are believed to have succeeded, others drowned or were caught again upon arrival in Brooklyn. Many Civil War prisoners died -- almost daily, according to a U.S. Army surgeon's reports -- from diseases that ran rampant in the castle. There was just one doctor for hundreds of men in damp and dirty conditions. The bodies of those who succumbed were buried on Governors Island, but later moved to Cypress Hills National Cemetery in Brooklyn.

Credit: Nina Ruggiero Those historical plaques aren't always accurate Bronze plaques are placed throughout Governors Island to give visitors background info on its rich historical sights. Don't believe everything you read, however. Almost every plaque stating a historical fact has a factual error, the National Park Service says, with the exception of the markers describing a war casualty or a battle.

Credit: Nina Ruggiero It was the site of the first flight over water in 1909 Wilbur Wright, with a canoe strapped to the bottom of his plane -- just in case (pictured, bottom right) -- took off from the southern part of the island and flew over New York Harbor and around the Statue of Liberty in front of an awed crowd during a celebration of the city's history. A monument honoring this triumphant moment still stands on the island, complete with a bronze propeller cast directly from Wright's original wooden one.

Credit: Nina Ruggiero Why is the eagle missing a wing? On top of Fort Jay (a star-shaped fort just like its neighbor -- the Statue of Liberty's Fort Wood) sits the Trophèe Armes, one of the oldest carved stone monuments in the United States. If you look closely, you will notice that the eagle at its center is missing a wing. A photograph taken of the sculpture in 1864 shows both of its wings and one of the flags missing. The National Park Service believes that the sculpture was never completed as envisioned when the project began in the 1790s, due to either a shift in political parties or a lack of funds. The Army finally completed the statue with both wings and the missing flag in 1903, but the cement they used could not stand the test of time as well as the original sandstone core, more than 110 years its senior. An island legend says a prisoner during the American Revolution noticed the missing wing dangling above the commanding general's daughter, and was granted a full pardon for saving her life. Though heroic in theory, the timing of this tale makes it factually impossible.

Credit: Nina Ruggiero It was once home to Manhattan's only golf course Governors Island's Parade Ground was formerly home to the only golf course in Manhattan, a nine-hole course built in the 1930s and used until the Coast Guard vacated in 1996. The holes have since been flattened, and Manhattan's only free miniature golf course, and a sculpture garden, sit in its place.

Credit: Getty Images; UPI file photo Fact or fiction: Walt Disney was imprisoned at Castle Williams? What do Walt Disney and boxer Rocky Graziano have in common? Not much, actually. Contrary to reports once made -- and later retracted -- by publications including the New York Times, Walt Disney was never imprisoned at Castle Williams on Governors Island. The National Park Service believes the story that Disney was imprisoned for going AWOL from the Army (he was never actually in the Army) was fabricated by Coast Guard or GSA publicists in the 1990s to add novelty to the island. Knock-out artist Graziano, however, did spend time in the prison after allegedly punching an officer at Fort Dix and attempting to flee his duties.

Credit: Nina Ruggiero Its biggest building is a worthy competitor for the Chrysler Building The biggest building on Governors Island, Liggett Hall (350,000 square feet), was "probably the longest building in the world designed solely for the shelter of soldiers," according to press at the time. It was built to house an entire army regiment and is as long as the Chrysler Building is tall. Its creation prevented a prior proposed plan to put a public airport on the island from coming to fruition.

Credit: Nina Ruggiero The island can thank the subway for its expansion The homes on Colonels' Row were built to face the water, back when the island was much smaller than it is now. The southern portion of the island was a later addition, made of landfill from the Lexington Avenue subway line.