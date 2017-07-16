Sam Bird had never been to New York City before this weekend’s inaugural FIA Formula E Championship series race at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. After sweeping the doubleheader, the DS Virgin Racing driver is already looking forward to his next visit.

“I will be writing a letter to [Formula E CEO] Alejandro Agag asking if we can have the whole championship here next year,” Bird joked in his post-race presser Sunday afternoon.

“It feels incredible. I know this was a historic weekend, not only for Formula E, but for motorsport in general, because there’s never been a race in New York before. It’s been a long time to get motorsport to come here and to be the person to win the first race, and then the second race here feels very special.”

Bird, who started the race in second, pulled into the lead about a quarter of the way through the 49-lap race on Sunday and never looked back, winning the race by a solid 11-second margin over runner-up Felix Rosenqvist of Mahindra Racing. Rosenqvist’s teammate, Nick Heidfeld, took third.

On Saturday, Bird became the first driver to ever win an international motor race within the five boroughs, battling his way past rookie teammate Alex Lynn and holding off fan favorite Jean-Eric Vergne of Techeetah.

“Was the same maneuver as yesterday and the race went down the same,” Bird said of his race tactics.

Much like Sunday’s results, Bird held off Techeetah teammates Vergne and Stephane Sarrazin on Saturday.

“What a weekend not only for myself, but for the team,” Bird said. “What a car I was driving this weekend. Car was blinding in qualifying, we had sensational energy management throughout the race. Hats off to DS Virgin Racing for giving what was the best car they’ve ever given me.”

With the final weekend of the race coming in two weeks in Montreal, Bird looks to take the momentum from this weekend into the season finale north of the border.

“If you can win two in a row, why not three in a row,” Bird said. “Why not four in a row?”