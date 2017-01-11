The NHL All-Star Game rosters were released Tuesday, and each New York team’s captain made the Metropolitan Division roster.

Islanders center John Tavares and Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh are the local teams’ lone representatives for the festivities, which begins Jan. 27 in Los Angeles. The 62nd All-Star Game will take place Jan. 29 at Staples Center.

Tavares’ numbers are down from previous seasons, although he still leads the Isles with 27 points. Both his goal (11) and assist (16) totals rank second on the team.

McDonagh leads the Blueshirts with 23 assists, tied for fourth-best in the NHL among defensemen.

For the second year in a row, the All-Star Game will consist of a small tournament, with teams representing the league’s four divisions. The games are played in a 3-on-3 format with two, 10-minute halves.

On the division’s roster, Tavares will be paired with forwards Sidney Crosby (Penguins), Taylor Hall (Devils), Evgeni Malkin (Penguins), Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) and Wayne Simonds (Flyers). McDonagh’s fellow blueliners are Justin Faulk (Hurricanes) and Seth Jones (Blue Jackets), with Sergei Bobrovsky (Blue Jackets) and Braden Holtby (Capitals) in goal.

The Metro Division will be coached by Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella.