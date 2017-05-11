New York City FC looks to be heating up at the right time.

With a big 3-1 home win against Atlanta United FC last week, NYCFC (5-3-1, 16 points) has won its last two matches. It’ll try to extend its winning streak on the road Sunday in its toughest test to date against undefeated FC Dallas (5-0-3, 18 points).

Here’s how the two clubs match up.

New York City FC

David Villa looked fully recovered from his illness against Atlanta, scoring his team-leading sixth goal of the year. Midfielder Rodney Wallace contributed to every goal in the win, scoring once and assisting twice.

A prolonged injury to defender Ronald Matarrita has failed to slow down City. With Villa back in form and Jack Harrison maturing at a rapid pace, Sunday’s game in Frisco, Texas will be a good measuring stick to see where the club matches up against the West.

Executing on opportunities and controlling time of possession will be the most important factors against Dallas. NYCFC controlled the ball only half the time last week but pounded Atlanta with 11 shots on goal.

FC Dallas

Tied at the top of the Western Conference table, Dallas is boosted by the outstanding play of defender Matt Hedges, whose ability has greatly contributed to the team’s four shutouts this season.

Most importantly, NYCFC will be on the lookout for forward Maxi Urruti. The 26-year-old has been nothing short of spectacular this season, with six goals in just eight games.

However, Dallas’ next leading scorer, midfielder Kellyn Acosta, has just two goals this season and is the only other player with multiple goals. City would be wise to place a heavy focus on Urruti, though other teams have tried and failed.