For New York City FC, it’s all in the execution. The squad frequently controls the tempo and has dominated the time of possession by a wide margin in 2017. But when it comes to taking advantage of scoring chances, the results are as uneven as their 2-1-1 record.

NYCFC rebounded nicely from a disappointing draw against the Montreal Impact two weeks ago with an important 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes at Yankee Stadium. City didn’t let their few opportunities slip by, with goals from Jack Harrison and Thomas McNamara.

New York boasts an electric offense that knows how to capitalize one week but is nowhere to be found the next. They’ve scored on 36.8 percent of their shots on goal so far this season. That number rises to an impressive 75 percent in wins but plummets to 9.1 percent in the loss and draw. David Villa and Rodney Wallace have sparked NYCFC’s offense but will need the support of others to keep up their momentum.

Traveling to the nation’s capital Saturday, NYCFC has an opportunity to put together two straight effective games on the offensive end for the first time this season. They netted four goals against D.C. United last month in the Bronx and will look to do the same on the road.