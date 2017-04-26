With a rock solid defense, the Giants will likely focus on their offense early in the 2017 NFL draft, which begins Thursday in Philadelphia, after a tough 2016.

Don’t be surprised if general manager Jerry Reese jumps on a linebacker if the opportunity arises. Otherwise, here are three positions Big Blue may look to address this long weekend.

Tight end

Eli Manning would benefit from a steady tight end after Larry Donnell’s struggles in 2016, and David Njoku of Miami (Fla.) may be the answer. The 6-foot-4-inch, 245-pounder had a breakout season for the Hurricanes in 2016, catching 43 passes with eight touchdowns.

Despite his athleticism and playmaking abilities, he’ll need to work on protecting the quarterback and opening gaps for the running game as a blocker.

Offensive tackle

While the Giants’ defense excelled last year, its offense failed to get much done, especially on the ground. With an eye on solidifying the line, New York will have a few players to choose from despite what is considered a weak class at the position.

Alabama’s Cam Robinson, Wisconsin’s Ryan Ramczyk and Utah’s Garett Bolles likely will be on the board in the second half of the first round. With the Broncos expected by many experts to select an tackle three picks ahead of them, the G-Men should still be able to draft a solid tackle in the first round if they see fit.

Quarterback

With Manning entering his 14th season, the Giants would be wise to find a replacement sooner rather than later. For the first time in over a decade, Big Blue may be seeking a future starting QB in the draft.

Although unlikely, the Giants could be intrigued by a couple of first-round passers. Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer has potential but likely needs to be groomed. The same can be said for Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes. Under Manning’s tutelage, they may be ripe for success down the road.