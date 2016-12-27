Syracuse played West Virginia in the Pinstripe Bowl

Syracuse played West Virginia in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. (Dec. 29, 2012) (Credit: Robert Cassidy)

Comments

More like this

Rashad Jennings has gained 459 yards on the Jennings: Giants buy into coach McAdoo Dak Prescott, emerged as a sleeper in fantasy Fantasy football: Revisiting preseason rankings Sterling Shepard is third among rookies in receptions Giants WR Shepard embraces big role, big city

Comments