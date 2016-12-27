The New Era Pinstripe Bowl has been held every year at Yankee Stadium since 2010. Here is a year-by-year look at each game.

DEC. 30, 2010: Syracuse 36, Kansas State 34 Ryan Nassib threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns, Delone Carter had 27 carries for 198 yards and two scores, and Marcus Sales had 172 receiving yards and three touchdowns on five catches as Syracuse won the first Pinstripe Bowl over Kansas State, 36-34, in front of 38,274 fans. However, the first iteration of the Pinstripe Bowl went down in history because of a call that went against Kansas State. Adrian Hilburn scored a 30-yard touchdown catch with 1:13 remaining, which pulled the Wildcats to within two. Hilburn saluted the crowd behind the visitor's dugout to celebrate, and the refs called a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that pushed back the two-point conversion attempt to the 17-yard line. The conversion was unsuccessful, and Syracuse recovered the onside kick. As a result of the call, the NCAA revised its unsportsmanlike conduct rule to penalize only taunting rather than all celebrations. (Credit: Getty Images)

DEC. 30, 2011: Rutgers 27, Iowa State 13 Freshman running back Jawan Jamison had 27 carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns and freshman wide receiver Brandon Coleman had an 86-yard touchdown catch as Rutgers beat Iowa State, 27-13, in the 2011 Pinstripe Bowl in front of 38,328 fans. Scarlet Knights quarterback Chas Dodd threw for 176 yards and a touchdown on 10-of-17 passing. Jeff Woody scored on a 20-yard run in the fourth quarter for Iowa State's only touchdown. (Credit: Getty Images)

DEC. 29, 2012: Syracuse 38, West Virginia 14 Snow couldn't slow down Syracuse. Prince Tyson-Gulley had 213 rushing yards and two touchdowns and Jerome Smith added 152 rushing yards as the Orange beat West Virginia in the 2012 Pinstripe Bowl, 38-14, in front of 39,098 bundled-up fans. Interestingly, the two starting quarterbacks in this game would go on to be drafted by New York pro football teams more than four months later. Future Giants backup quarterback Ryan Nassib went 11-of-23 for 130 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while future Jets signal-caller Geno Smith completed 19 of 28 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns (both of which went to wide receiver Stedman Bailey). (Credit: Errol Anderson)

DEC. 28, 2013: Notre Dame 29, Rutgers 16 Tommy Rees threw for 319 yards and running backs Tarean Folston and TJ Jones each ran for a touchdown as No. 20 Notre Dame beat Rutgers, 29-16, in the 2013 Pinstripe Bowl with 47,122 fans in attendance. Kyle Brindza converted five of six field goal opportunities, including a late 49-yarder, and the Fighting Irish defense recorded four interceptions -- three on Scarlet Knights quarterbacks Chas Dodd and one on freshman running back Justin Goodwin on a trick play attempt. Offensive lineman Zack Martin earned game MVP honors. (Credit: Getty Images / Jeff Zelevansky)

Dec. 27, 2014: Penn State 31, Boston College 30 (OT) Penn State overcame a 21-7 third-quarter deficit to tie and a three-point deficit in the final 2:10 to force overtime on Sam Ficken's 44-yard field goal with 20 seconds left. After Boston College kicker Alex Howell missed an extra point in overtime, Nittany Lions sophomore quarterback Christian Hackenberg hit tight end Kyle Carter with a tying 10-yard TD pass before Ficken -- who was given Derek Jeter's old locker as a team captain -- added the winning extra point in a 31-30 Penn State victory. (Credit: Andrew Theodorakis)