Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and New England

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will face off in the Super Bowl this weekend. (Credit: Getty Images)

Comments

More like this

The New York Cosmos and Ottawa Fury FC play a New York Cosmos moving to Brooklyn this season Tom Brady is chasing his fifth Super Bowl Super Bowl LI: Get to know the quarterbacks Super Bowl 50, with Beyonce, Chris Martin of Our favorite Super Bowl halftime show performances

Comments