Cristiano Ronaldo won the best FIFA men's player of 2016, Eva Longoria and Marco Schreyl hosted and more highlights from The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony, which took place in Zurich on Jan. 9, 2017.

Manuel Neuer and Nina Weiss FC Bayern Munich and Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer leaves with his partner Nina Weiss after The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016 ceremony on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: Getty Images) FC Bayern Munich and Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer leaves with his partner Nina Weiss after The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016 ceremony on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Carli Lloyd The best FIFA men's player winner Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Real Madrid and the best FIFA women's player winner Carli Lloyd of the United States and Houston Dash pose for a photo during The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016 on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: Getty Images / Philipp Schmidli) The best FIFA men's player winner Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Real Madrid and the best FIFA women's player winner Carli Lloyd of the United States and Houston Dash pose for a photo during The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016 on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: Getty Images / Philipp Schmidli)

Manuel Neuer, Dani Alves and Sergio Ramos FC Bayern Munich and Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, Juventus FC and Brazil's defender Dani Alves and Real Madrid and Spain's defender Sergio Ramos pose during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Fabrice Coffrini) FC Bayern Munich and Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, Juventus FC and Brazil's defender Dani Alves and Real Madrid and Spain's defender Sergio Ramos pose during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Fabrice Coffrini)

Silvia Neid wins best FIFA women's coach Germany's former head coach Silvia Neid speaks after receiving the best FIFA women's coach of 2016 award during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Fabrice Coffrini) Germany's former head coach Silvia Neid speaks after receiving the best FIFA women's coach of 2016 award during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Fabrice Coffrini)

Claudio Ranieri wins best FIFA men's coach Leicester City's Italian manager Claudio Ranieri holds his trophy for the best FIFA men's coach of 2016 during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Fabrice Coffrini) Leicester City's Italian manager Claudio Ranieri holds his trophy for the best FIFA men's coach of 2016 during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Fabrice Coffrini)

Julian Perretta performs British singer Julian Perretta performs on stage during The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016 on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: Getty Images / Philipp Schmidli) British singer Julian Perretta performs on stage during The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016 on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: Getty Images / Philipp Schmidli)

Eva Longoria presents Co-host Eva Longoria speaks next to co-host Marco Schreyl and former Brazilian football player Ronaldo to announce the winner of the 2016 FIFA Puskas Award during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Fabrice Coffrini) Co-host Eva Longoria speaks next to co-host Marco Schreyl and former Brazilian football player Ronaldo to announce the winner of the 2016 FIFA Puskas Award during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Fabrice Coffrini)

Falcao wins the outstanding career award Brazilian futsal player Alessandro Rosa Vieira, also known as Falcao, is presented with the outstanding career award by former Ukrainian football player Andriy Shevchenko during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Fabrice Coffrini) Brazilian futsal player Alessandro Rosa Vieira, also known as Falcao, is presented with the outstanding career award by former Ukrainian football player Andriy Shevchenko during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Fabrice Coffrini)

Mohd Faiz Subri wins the 2016 FIFA Puskas Award Penang FA and Malaysia's midfielder Mohd Faiz Subri holds his trophy after winning the 2016 FIFA Puskas Award during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Fabrice Coffrini) Penang FA and Malaysia's midfielder Mohd Faiz Subri holds his trophy after winning the 2016 FIFA Puskas Award during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Fabrice Coffrini)

Carli Lloyd wins best FIFA women's player Houston Dash and U.S. midfielder Carli Lloyd is presented with the best FIFA women's player of 2016 award by former Argentine footballer Gabriel Batistuta during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Fabrice Coffrini) Houston Dash and U.S. midfielder Carli Lloyd is presented with the best FIFA women's player of 2016 award by former Argentine footballer Gabriel Batistuta during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Fabrice Coffrini)

Cristiano Ronaldo wins best FIFA men's player Real Madrid and Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo holds his trophy after winning the the best FIFA men's player of 2016 award next to FIFA president Gianni Infantino during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Fabrice Coffrini) Real Madrid and Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo holds his trophy after winning the the best FIFA men's player of 2016 award next to FIFA president Gianni Infantino during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Fabrice Coffrini)

Claudio Ranieri wins best FIFA men's coach Leicester City's Italian manager Claudio Ranieri is presented with the best FIFA men's coach of 2016 award by former Argentine football player Diego Maradona during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Fabrice Coffrini ) Leicester City's Italian manager Claudio Ranieri is presented with the best FIFA men's coach of 2016 award by former Argentine football player Diego Maradona during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Fabrice Coffrini )

Claudio Ranieri accepts the award for the best FIFA men's coach Claudio Ranieri, head coach of Leicester City, receives the best FIFA men's coach award from Diego Maradona during The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016 on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: Getty Images / Philipp Schmidli) Claudio Ranieri, head coach of Leicester City, receives the best FIFA men's coach award from Diego Maradona during The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016 on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: Getty Images / Philipp Schmidli)

Marco Schreyl and Eva Longoria break out the selfie stick Hosts Marco Schreyl and Eva Longoria pose with FC Bayern Munich and Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, Juventus FC and Brazil's defender Dani Alves, Real Madrid and Spain's defender Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid and Brazil's defender Marcelo, Real Madrid and Croatia's midfielder Luka Modric, Real Madrid and Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid and Germany's midfielder Toni Kroos during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Fabrice Coffrini) Hosts Marco Schreyl and Eva Longoria pose with FC Bayern Munich and Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, Juventus FC and Brazil's defender Dani Alves, Real Madrid and Spain's defender Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid and Brazil's defender Marcelo, Real Madrid and Croatia's midfielder Luka Modric, Real Madrid and Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid and Germany's midfielder Toni Kroos during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Fabrice Coffrini)

Zinedine Zidane arrives Real Madrid's French head coach Zinedine Zidane arrives prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: EPA / Walter Bieri) Real Madrid's French head coach Zinedine Zidane arrives prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: EPA / Walter Bieri)

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives Real Madrid and Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo poses with partner Georgina Rodriguez and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. as they arrive for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016 ceremony on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Michael Buholzer) Real Madrid and Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo poses with partner Georgina Rodriguez and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. as they arrive for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016 ceremony on Jan. 9, 2017, in Zurich. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Michael Buholzer)