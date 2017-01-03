Two Republican state Assembly members are suing to stop Mayor Bill de Blasio from a Trump-inspired purge of records tracking who signed up for municipal ID cards that are offered regardless of immigration status.

A state judge late last month temporarily barred the city from destroying the records while the court considers the lawsuit, which challenges a provision of the 2014 law establishing the IDNYC cards empowering de Blasio to delete the database.

“What the mayor is doing here is essentially making himself the savior of undocumented people, and it’s just ridiculous,” said Assemb. Ron Castorina, who appeared with his co-plaintiff, Assemb. Nicole Malliotakis, Tuesday at City Hall.

Both lawmakers, who are Staten Island Republicans, oppose the ID program in any form.

Soon after Donald Trump was elected president, de Blasio promised to resist many of his campaign promises, including a vow to round up people living illegally in the United States.

More than 900,000 people have signed up for the IDNYC cards, many of whom are citizens and permanent residents. By offering benefits like free admittance to museums, the city encourages all New Yorkers to apply to avoid making the cards a scarlet letter.

Separately Tuesday, the city announced that applicants’ proof-of-identity documents would no longer be retained and the program would continue to be free in its third year.

Ravi Batra, a lawyer working pro bono on the court challenge, said that destroying records could allow a terrorist to get a government-issued card through fraudulent means, with no ability to audit the program.

He said he knows of no cases of such fraud in the years the program has been in existence, but said: “We don’t know, but the fact that there’s a gaping hole that a Mack truck could go through is enough to frighten you.”