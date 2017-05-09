At the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship in midtown, you can shop new fashions and get perfume samplings, then change into your tank top and leggings for a workout with ConBody or sit in a salt room.

The department store (611 Fifth Ave.) has transformed its second floor into a wellness experience, with fitness apparel for sale, as well as spaces for workouts, salt therapy treatments and vitamin consultations.

Dubbed The Wellery, the space is open now through Oct. 31. Here’s a look at some of what’s on tap: