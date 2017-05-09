At the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship in midtown, you can shop new fashions and get perfume samplings, then change into your tank top and leggings for a workout with ConBody or sit in a salt room.

The department store (611 Fifth Ave.) has transformed its second floor into a wellness experience, with fitness apparel for sale, as well as spaces for workouts, salt therapy treatments and vitamin consultations.

Dubbed The Wellery, the space is open now through Oct. 31. Here’s a look at some of what’s on tap:

Fitness classes

Work out with ConBody at Saks Wellery.

Bari Studio, Box + Flow, MNDFL Meditation, Uma Gaia and more studios will hold classes in the Saks Studio pop-up. Additionally, stretching studio Bendable Body and prison-style boot camp ConBody (pictured) have their own built-out spaces for daily classes. Sessions can be booked through the studios or with the help of The Wellery’s concierge. 

Showrooms

Try out Technogym at Saks Wellery.

Brands on display include fashion-driven bike makers Martone Cycling Co.; Technogym (pictured), creators of high-performance fitness equipment, such as rowers and treadmills; and golf training center Drive 495, which has a golf simulator on hand so you can work on your swing and get fitted with golf clubs.

Beauty treatments

Sundays

Among the treatments offered, you can detoxify in one of Breathe Salt Rooms’ five dry salt therapy booths ($25 for 10 minutes) and get a meditation-based manicure from the new nail studio Sundays (pictured).

Wellness products

Care/of

Wellness companies that have set up shop on the second floor include Care/of (pictured), which makes customized supplement packs, and functional water brand HFactor, which infuses water with hydrogen gas that the company says can help with anything from inflammation to allergies.

Athleticwear

Saks Wellery features athletic wear and more.

This being a department store, you can also shop a variety of fitness apparel brands, including Bodyism, Greyson Clothiers, Ron Dorff, Alala, Alo Yoga and Vimmia.

