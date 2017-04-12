Welcome to Bayside, Queens, where the city meets the suburbs and restaurants abound.

While the neighborhood may be known for its waterfront views in the far reaches of northeastern Queens, an influx of trendy nightlife spots, restaurants and cafes has made Bayside an attractive scene to explore.

Whether you’re looking to move or just want to spend the day wandering around a new place, here’s where to eat, shop and hang out in Bayside.