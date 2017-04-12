Welcome to Bayside, Queens, where the city meets the suburbs and restaurants abound.
While the neighborhood may be known for its waterfront views in the far reaches of northeastern Queens, an influx of trendy nightlife spots, restaurants and cafes has made Bayside an attractive scene to explore.
Whether you’re looking to move or just want to spend the day wandering around a new place, here’s where to eat, shop and hang out in Bayside.
Grab a coffee from Martha’s Country Bakery
Explore Crocheron Park
Brunch at Aperitif
Walk along Bell Boulevard
Browse the selection at Turn the Page … Again
Dinner and drinks at FINO wine & tapas
Treat yourself at Paté/Roll Smash Ice Cream Bar
Relax by Oakland Lake in Alley Pond Park
