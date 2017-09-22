A rap-battle party and vinyl giveaway to honor the Notorious B.I.G. and his album, "Ready to Die," is happening Friday night at a bar in Bed-Stuy — Biggie's hometown.

The winner of the rap battle will get a special 2-LP pressing of the album on red-, white- and black-splattered vinyl with the "baby" cover in red metallic foil and embossed text, according to Vinyl Me, Please, a record-of-the-month club that is organizing the event.

The special record is a limited edition — only 25,000 copies of it were made and, it features the original artwork for the first time in more than a decade, Vinyl Me, Please says.

"Ready to Die" is Vinyl Me, Please's record of the month for September. The album became certified double platinum in 1995 by the Recording Industry Association of America and reached quadruple platinum with sales, according to Billboard.

The free party will go on from 9 p.m. to midnight at Tip Top Bar, at 432 Franklin Ave. Biggie's hits will be spun all night. No RSVP is required.