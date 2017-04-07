The inaugural "Brew at the Zoo" event was a roaring success last October, so the Bronx Zoo decided NYC was ready for round two.

Raise a stein while you hang with grizzly bears, sea lions and more after dark at the second beer tasting event on June 16. More than 40 craft breweries will serve 100-plus ales, lagers, porters and IPAs, the zoo announced on Friday.

New this year: Live music and DJ booths will be stationed throughout the zoo’s 265 acres of wildlife and exhibits. There will also be a pop-up retro game room, karaoke spot and animal IQ trivia bar.

For those animal lovers who aren’t big beer drinkers, the event will also feature food truck staples, classic beer hall bites and wines.

General entry costs $69.99, but keeping safety in mind, discounted designated driver tickets are available for $39.99. General tickets include a souvenir cup and unlimited beer samplings.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Entry will not be permitted past 10 p.m. The Bronx Zoo is located at 2300 Southern Blvd. For tickets and more information visit BronxZoo.com/Brew.