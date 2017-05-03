The Brooklyn Flea was abruptly shut down due to overcrowding after its first few weeks of being open next to the Smorgasburg’s East River State Park location on Kent Avenue, according to co-owner Eric Demby.

The flea’s last day was April 22, and it’s now looking for a new location, urging anyone with ideas to reach out, according to Demby.

“It became clear within a few short weeks that the addition of a second market was preventing us from optimizing the event experience in the world-class way our audience deserves and expects,” Demby said in a statement via email.

The flea took up the second concrete “slab” next to Smorgasburg in the park, taking away the seating area for the food market, he said.

“In short, the market is as popular as ever, and everyone needed that area to create a comfortable environment,” Demby explained.

Brooklyn Flea’s Saturday location, for years, was located at a 40,000-square-foot space in Fort Greene, and had recently moved next to Smorgasburg in April 2017.

The only location now listed on Brooklyn Flea’s webpage is its Sunday spot in DUMBO. Anyone with information about a potential new location for the flea market should send an email to info@brooklynflea.com, Demby said.