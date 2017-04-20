Don’t expect any kobe beef at this rooftop party.

Go behind the scenes of a studio that's creating solar panel systems for buildings all over Brooklyn, then end the day with a drink and live music on a rooftop with sprawling views of Gowanus and Manhattan -- all in celebration of our earth.

On Saturday, Brooklyn SolarWorks is inviting neighbors into its 200 E. Sixth St. studio to see first-hand how workers create its flat and canopy-style rooftop installations, or "solar systems."

Perhaps the most interesting part of the tour are the monitors employees use to test how much energy their installations produce.

“I think that’s the holy grail for a lot of people, knowing that they’re giving the finger to Con Ed,” said SolarWorks CEO T.R. Ludwig, who lives in Fort Greene.

“Our commitment is to do solar where we live. It’s a lot more satisfying that way.”

The final stop on the tour will be a rooftop reception with food and drinks, served up using products that can be recycled, Ludwig said.

“Since it is an Earth Day event, we are going to do our very best to reduce our waste,” Ludwig said. “So, not a lot of kobe beef being flung.”

For the entertainment, Ludwig is planning to spin tunes from a solar-powered turntable, adding that other team members may jump in with a guitar, bass and drums.

“Things might get pretty festive,” he said.

The SolarWorks event begins at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit bigmaven.com