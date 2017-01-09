There are lots of ways to celebrate the Year of the Rooster in NYC, which has the largest Chinese population of any city outside of Asia.

Though the Lunar New Year begins on Jan. 28, parties, special menus and events will continue through early February.

Head to these restaurants, cultural centers and festivals to ring in the New Year.

Lunar New Year celebration at The Bronx Museum of the Arts (Jan. 14) The Bronx Museum of the Arts is teaming up with the New York Chinese Culture Center for a Lunar New Year celebration filled with authentic music and folk dances, the Lion Dance and more. Head to the museum before the 3 p.m. performances to learn traditional calligraphy and paper cutting techniques. (1040 Grand Concourse, Bronx, 2-4 p.m., free, eventbrite.com) (Credit: Bronx Museum of the Arts / Lauren Click) The Bronx Museum of the Arts is teaming up with the New York Chinese Culture Center for a Lunar New Year celebration filled with authentic music and folk dances, the Lion Dance and more. Head to the museum before the 3 p.m. performances to learn traditional calligraphy and paper cutting techniques. (1040 Grand Concourse, Bronx, 2-4 p.m., free, eventbrite.com) (Credit: Bronx Museum of the Arts / Lauren Click)

Lunar New Year celebration with Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company (Jan. 22) The Brooklyn Center for the Performing Arts is hosting dancers and acrobats from the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company for a show celebrating the Year of the Rooster. Expect vibrant costumes and traditional dances throughout the performance. (Brooklyn Center for the Performing Arts, 2900 Campus Rd., Brooklyn, 3-5 p.m., $25, brooklyncenter.org) (Credit: Carol Rosegg) The Brooklyn Center for the Performing Arts is hosting dancers and acrobats from the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company for a show celebrating the Year of the Rooster. Expect vibrant costumes and traditional dances throughout the performance. (Brooklyn Center for the Performing Arts, 2900 Campus Rd., Brooklyn, 3-5 p.m., $25, brooklyncenter.org) (Credit: Carol Rosegg)

Kings County Imperial prix-fixe meal (Jan. 27) Celebrate the Year of the Rooster at this Williamsburg restaurant, which will have a $55 prix-fixe menu on the first night of the Lunar New Year. The menu includes a specialty cocktail and dishes like shrimp and pork shumai (pictured) and beef short rib. (20 Skillman Ave., Brooklyn, 5:30-11 p.m., kingscoimperial.com) (Credit: Kings County Imperial ) Celebrate the Year of the Rooster at this Williamsburg restaurant, which will have a $55 prix-fixe menu on the first night of the Lunar New Year. The menu includes a specialty cocktail and dishes like shrimp and pork shumai (pictured) and beef short rib. (20 Skillman Ave., Brooklyn, 5:30-11 p.m., kingscoimperial.com) (Credit: Kings County Imperial )

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Dim sum at The Beatrice Inn (Jan. 28) Head to chef Angie Mar's eatery for a dim sum brunch to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The menu will include classic dishes like duck shumai, prawn dumplings, lamb belly buns and more. (285 W. 12th St., Manhattan, for reservations, call 917-566-7400, thebeatriceinn.com) (Credit: Beatrice Inn) Head to chef Angie Mar's eatery for a dim sum brunch to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The menu will include classic dishes like duck shumai, prawn dumplings, lamb belly buns and more. (285 W. 12th St., Manhattan, for reservations, call 917-566-7400, thebeatriceinn.com) (Credit: Beatrice Inn)

Buddakan Dim Sum Brunch (Jan. 29) This annual event is the one time a year that Buddakan is open for brunch. The dim sum party begins with a traditional red tea service followed by live Luen Hing lion dancers, cocktails and lots of dim sum. Red envelopes will be presented after the meal, and a select few will award complimentary drinks and tastes. (75 Ninth Ave., Manhattan, noon-2:30 p.m., call for reservations, 212-989-6699, buddakannyc.com) (Credit: Buddakan) This annual event is the one time a year that Buddakan is open for brunch. The dim sum party begins with a traditional red tea service followed by live Luen Hing lion dancers, cocktails and lots of dim sum. Red envelopes will be presented after the meal, and a select few will award complimentary drinks and tastes. (75 Ninth Ave., Manhattan, noon-2:30 p.m., call for reservations, 212-989-6699, buddakannyc.com) (Credit: Buddakan)

Chinese New Year at the New York Philharmonic (Jan. 31) The New York Philharmonic's sixth annual Chinese New Year Concert and Gala features conductor Long Yu (pictured) leading the orchestra in Chinese folk songs, concertos and more. Soprano Sumi Jo, violinist Frank Huang and trumpet player Alison Balsom will be highlighted in the evening's program. (David Geffen Hall, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, Manhattan, 7:30 p.m., $35 to $110, nyphil.org) (Credit: Courtesy of CAMI Music) The New York Philharmonic's sixth annual Chinese New Year Concert and Gala features conductor Long Yu (pictured) leading the orchestra in Chinese folk songs, concertos and more. Soprano Sumi Jo, violinist Frank Huang and trumpet player Alison Balsom will be highlighted in the evening's program. (David Geffen Hall, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, Manhattan, 7:30 p.m., $35 to $110, nyphil.org) (Credit: Courtesy of CAMI Music)

New Year’s Day Firecracker Ceremony & Cultural Festival (Jan. 28) The Better Chinatown Society is ringing in the new year with its free annual firecracker ceremony. Firecrackers are said to ward off evil spirits and unfriendliness. The festival will also feature traditional food and dance performances. (Sara D. Roosevelt Park, East Houston and Chrystie streets, Manhattan, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., betterchinatown.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Kena Betancur / Stringer) The Better Chinatown Society is ringing in the new year with its free annual firecracker ceremony. Firecrackers are said to ward off evil spirits and unfriendliness. The festival will also feature traditional food and dance performances. (Sara D. Roosevelt Park, East Houston and Chrystie streets, Manhattan, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., betterchinatown.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Kena Betancur / Stringer)

Chinese New Year Festival at the China Institute (Feb. 4) This annual festival is great for families and includes both free programming and ticketed workshops. Check out performances for free, and grab a ticket for a dumpling-making class, among others. (40 Rector St., 2nd floor, Manhattan, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., $10 to $20, chinainstitute.org) (Credit: The China Institute) This annual festival is great for families and includes both free programming and ticketed workshops. Check out performances for free, and grab a ticket for a dumpling-making class, among others. (40 Rector St., 2nd floor, Manhattan, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., $10 to $20, chinainstitute.org) (Credit: The China Institute)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Lunar New Year parade and festival (Feb. 5) Celebrate the year of the rooster with Chinatown's annual Lunar New Year parade. Expect performances, traditional costumes and more at the parade, which will be followed by a street festival featuring food vendors and more. (Sara D. Roosevelt Park, Grand and Chrystie streets, noon to 4:30 p.m., betterchinatown.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Julian Ungano ) Celebrate the year of the rooster with Chinatown's annual Lunar New Year parade. Expect performances, traditional costumes and more at the parade, which will be followed by a street festival featuring food vendors and more. (Sara D. Roosevelt Park, Grand and Chrystie streets, noon to 4:30 p.m., betterchinatown.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Julian Ungano )