Go beyond the margarita.

New York City is not a bad place to be for Cinco de Mayo, with its countless Mexican and Mexican-American bars and restaurants.

After you enjoy the many food and drink deals the city has to offer, continue the fun at these fiestas, from a movie screening to karaoke.

Bring the fiesta to the rooftop

A ticket to a rooftop bash at Davio's will get you all the tequila and cerveza you'll need to celebrate. A fiesta on the 27th floor terrace includes a photo booth and appetizers as well as a customized margarita bar. (447 Lexington Ave., Manhattan, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., $68, eventbrite.com)

Take in the city views

The holiday is a good excuse to celebrate the May weather on a Circle Line cruise around the city. Enjoy a variety of complimentary Mexican appetizers and live DJ music while taking in the views of the Statue of Liberty, One World Trade and the Brooklyn Bridge. Attendees can purchase tickets that include an open bar for beer and wine and/or spirits. (Pier 83, 42nd Street and West Side Highway, Manhattan, 7 p.m., $69 to $89, showclix.com)

Sing your heart out

Humboldt & Jackson is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a Friday night karaoke session. Try one of the East Williamsburg spot's signature cocktails, like the Pickleback Martini ($12), for liquid courage before taking the stage. (434 Humboldt St., Brooklyn, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., free, humboldtandjackson.com)

"Three Amigos" screening

Continue the festivities on May 6 and 7 with a brunch-time screening of "Three Amigos" at Nitehawk Cinema. The Brooklyn theater is pairing the film with a preshow performance from all-female band Mariachi Flor de Toloache. (136 Metropolitan Ave., Brooklyn, 11:15 a.m., $16, nitehawkcinema.com)

Celebrate with giveaways and samples

Head downtown to Mad Dog & Beans Mexican Cantina to celebrate Cinco de Mayo early. The bar and restaurant will be raffling off prizes up through May 5, with giveaways including a $2,000 trip voucher, Apple Watches and boozy coolers. Each day, from 6 to 8 p.m., patrons can enjoy free samples of the tequila and beer du jour while waiting to (fingers crossed) receive the grand prize. Cinco de Mayo's festivities will run from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., with free tastings and face painting. (83 Pearl St., Manhattan, maddogandbeans.com)

“Make Tequila Great Again” after work

Kick-start Cinco de Mayo right after your shift at The Vanity, which is offering two-for-one drinks and $5 tequila shots and Coronas until 6:30 p.m. for its “Make Tequila Great Again” bash. The party will continue through 10 p.m., with $175 tequila bottle service and table reservations available. Be one of the first 200 guests and receive free entry. (59 W. 21st St., Manhattan 4:30 to 10 p.m., $20 cover, eventbrite.com)

Test your margarita-drinking skills

Eat or drink your way to a $100 prize at Gonzalez y Gonzalez’s all-night party. The eatery is hosting chimichanga eating and margarita drinking contests throughout the evening, with cash prizes for each winner. Entertainment includes a slew of local DJs, as well as a traditional Mexican dance performance at 5 p.m. and shows from dance group Jalapeño Kisses at 7 and 11 p.m. (102 Mercer St., Manhattan, 5 p.m. to 4 a.m., $10 cover, facebook.com/events)