Sometimes it's easy to forget that New York City makes up only a tiny fraction of the state we call home.

Sure, the city has impressive views and lovely parks, but it's the rest of New York that will take your breath away.

Head north for incredible mountain ranges; west for spectacular waterfalls and gorges; east for bluffs overlooking the ocean.

We have glaciers (and thousands of years) to thank for stunning landscapes just hours away by car, bus or train. Pick a spot and go explore!

Letchworth State Park Some refer to Letchworth State Park as the "Grand Canyon of the East." The Genesee River cuts through the land and over three massive waterfalls, creating a deep gorge with cliffs nearly 600 feet high. The park is less than an hour southwest of Rochester. Go to nysparks.com/parks/79 for more info. (Credit: J. Rozell / NYS Parks) Some refer to Letchworth State Park as the "Grand Canyon of the East." The Genesee River cuts through the land and over three massive waterfalls, creating a deep gorge with cliffs nearly 600 feet high. The park is less than an hour southwest of Rochester. Go to nysparks.com/parks/79 for more info. (Credit: J. Rozell / NYS Parks)

Mount Marcy At 5,343 feet, Mount Marcy is the highest point in New York State. Hikes to the summit are not easy, but can be done in a day. This immense Adirondack peak is in the town of Keene, south of Lake Placid. (lakeplacid.com) (Credit: LakePlacid.com) At 5,343 feet, Mount Marcy is the highest point in New York State. Hikes to the summit are not easy, but can be done in a day. This immense Adirondack peak is in the town of Keene, south of Lake Placid. (lakeplacid.com) (Credit: LakePlacid.com)

Watkins Glen State Park Over the course of just two miles, the stream in Watkins Glen State Park descends 400 feet past 200-foot cliffs, creating 19 waterfalls. Enjoy fairly easy hikes through the gorge, under waterfalls and over rock bridges. The park is near Watkins Glen in the Finger Lakes Region. Visit nysparks.com/parks/142 for more details. (Credit: J. Rozell / NYS Parks) Over the course of just two miles, the stream in Watkins Glen State Park descends 400 feet past 200-foot cliffs, creating 19 waterfalls. Enjoy fairly easy hikes through the gorge, under waterfalls and over rock bridges. The park is near Watkins Glen in the Finger Lakes Region. Visit nysparks.com/parks/142 for more details. (Credit: J. Rozell / NYS Parks)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Chimney Bluffs State Park These breathtaking pinnacles and cliffs on the shore of Lake Ontario were formed thousands of years ago by glaciers. Some parts of the bluffs tower 150 feet over the lake. The highest point is in the northeast park of the park. Chimney Bluffs State Park is in the town of Huron, east of Rochester. Go to nysparks.com/parks/43 for more info. (Credit: J. Rozell / NYS Parks) These breathtaking pinnacles and cliffs on the shore of Lake Ontario were formed thousands of years ago by glaciers. Some parts of the bluffs tower 150 feet over the lake. The highest point is in the northeast park of the park. Chimney Bluffs State Park is in the town of Huron, east of Rochester. Go to nysparks.com/parks/43 for more info. (Credit: J. Rozell / NYS Parks)

Fillmore Glen State Park Hope you aren't sick of stunning gorges and waterfalls yet, because you'll find more in Fillmore Glen State Park. Visit in the warm months to take advantage of the natural swimming pool. The park is about 30 minutes northeast of Ithaca. Check nysparks.com/parks/157 for more info. (Credit: J. Rozell / NYS Parks) Hope you aren't sick of stunning gorges and waterfalls yet, because you'll find more in Fillmore Glen State Park. Visit in the warm months to take advantage of the natural swimming pool. The park is about 30 minutes northeast of Ithaca. Check nysparks.com/parks/157 for more info. (Credit: J. Rozell / NYS Parks)

Bear Mountain State Park If you're looking for spectacular views, it's hard to beat Bear Mountain State Park. Visit in the winter for cross-country skiing and an outdoor ice skating rink. The park is less than an hour north of Manhattan by car, on the west side of the Hudson River. Go to nysparks.com/parks/13 for more info. (Credit: J. Rozell / NYS Parks) If you're looking for spectacular views, it's hard to beat Bear Mountain State Park. Visit in the winter for cross-country skiing and an outdoor ice skating rink. The park is less than an hour north of Manhattan by car, on the west side of the Hudson River. Go to nysparks.com/parks/13 for more info. (Credit: J. Rozell / NYS Parks)

Ausable Chasm Ausable Chasm is a two-mile long sandstone gorge just south of Plattsburgh. This is a natural wonder that you can really explore -- try rafting, tubing or rock climbing in the summer. Check out ausablechasm.com for more info. (Credit: TripAdvisor) Ausable Chasm is a two-mile long sandstone gorge just south of Plattsburgh. This is a natural wonder that you can really explore -- try rafting, tubing or rock climbing in the summer. Check out ausablechasm.com for more info. (Credit: TripAdvisor)

Shadmoor State Park A short hike in this small park will lead you to bluffs overlooking the South Shore of eastern Long Island and beautiful views of the Atlantic. Shadmoor State Park is just one quarter-mile east of Montauk Village. Check out nysparks.com/parks/16 for more info. (Credit: Michael Cusanelli) A short hike in this small park will lead you to bluffs overlooking the South Shore of eastern Long Island and beautiful views of the Atlantic. Shadmoor State Park is just one quarter-mile east of Montauk Village. Check out nysparks.com/parks/16 for more info. (Credit: Michael Cusanelli)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Bash Bish Falls OK, these waterfalls are technically in Massachusetts. But as they're right over the border and accessible from New York's Taconic State Park, we just couldn't leave these shared beauties off the list. Park your car in the lower lot, on Route 344 in Taconic State Park, and take the easy hike over the border to the 60-foot falls, which empty into a beautiful green pool. More experienced hikers may consider the blue trail, which leads to a stunning summit above the falls (great views of New York!). But be cautious -- the area is small and wet, with jagged rocks and the potential for falls. (mass.gov) (Credit: Department of Conservation and Recreation) OK, these waterfalls are technically in Massachusetts. But as they're right over the border and accessible from New York's Taconic State Park, we just couldn't leave these shared beauties off the list. Park your car in the lower lot, on Route 344 in Taconic State Park, and take the easy hike over the border to the 60-foot falls, which empty into a beautiful green pool. More experienced hikers may consider the blue trail, which leads to a stunning summit above the falls (great views of New York!). But be cautious -- the area is small and wet, with jagged rocks and the potential for falls. (mass.gov) (Credit: Department of Conservation and Recreation)

Niagara Falls Straddling the border between the U.S. and Canada, Niagara Falls actually consists of three waterfalls: Horseshoe, American and Bridal Veil. While not quite as tall as some other falls around the world, it's the volume of water that make these drops so spectacular. More than 6 million cubic feet of water per minute flow over the crests at peak time.Take advantage of the trip way up here (about 400 miles from Manhattan) and explore nearby Buffalo. (niagarafallsusa.org) (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore) Straddling the border between the U.S. and Canada, Niagara Falls actually consists of three waterfalls: Horseshoe, American and Bridal Veil. While not quite as tall as some other falls around the world, it's the volume of water that make these drops so spectacular. More than 6 million cubic feet of water per minute flow over the crests at peak time.Take advantage of the trip way up here (about 400 miles from Manhattan) and explore nearby Buffalo. (niagarafallsusa.org) (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore)

Bannerman Castle The crumbling remains of Bannerman Castle are situated on Pollepel Island, commonly known as Bannerman Island, in the Hudson River near Beacon and Newburgh. The castle, which is mostly ruins, is the property of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Go to bannermancastle.org for more information. (Credit: Angela Gaul) The crumbling remains of Bannerman Castle are situated on Pollepel Island, commonly known as Bannerman Island, in the Hudson River near Beacon and Newburgh. The castle, which is mostly ruins, is the property of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Go to bannermancastle.org for more information. (Credit: Angela Gaul)

Wild Walk Wild Walk in Tupper Lake lets you see the Adirondacks like you've never seen them before. Visitors can take a series of bridges up to the treetops of the forest. You'll find a four-story tree house made of twigs, swinging suspension bridges and the Spider's Web, where you can lay and explore the ground below. At the highest point, you'll find a full-sized bald eagle's nest -- a perfect spot for pictures. For more information, visit newyorkupstate.com. (Credit: TripAdvisor) Wild Walk in Tupper Lake lets you see the Adirondacks like you've never seen them before. Visitors can take a series of bridges up to the treetops of the forest. You'll find a four-story tree house made of twigs, swinging suspension bridges and the Spider's Web, where you can lay and explore the ground below. At the highest point, you'll find a full-sized bald eagle's nest -- a perfect spot for pictures. For more information, visit newyorkupstate.com. (Credit: TripAdvisor)

Lake Placid Lake Placid offers a bevy of winter sports that everyone can participate in, such as skating on the rink where Sonja Henie won a gold medal in the 1932 Winter Olympics. During the winter, you can also go on a dogsled ride across Mirror Lake or ride down the toboggan chute, a 60-foot-tall reclaimed and recycled ski jump that also descends to Mirror Lake. But Lake Placid isn't only a winter destination. There are hundreds of hiking trails, rock climbing, whitewater rafting, fishing and much more. Check out lakeplacid.com for more information. (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Melford) Lake Placid offers a bevy of winter sports that everyone can participate in, such as skating on the rink where Sonja Henie won a gold medal in the 1932 Winter Olympics. During the winter, you can also go on a dogsled ride across Mirror Lake or ride down the toboggan chute, a 60-foot-tall reclaimed and recycled ski jump that also descends to Mirror Lake. But Lake Placid isn't only a winter destination. There are hundreds of hiking trails, rock climbing, whitewater rafting, fishing and much more. Check out lakeplacid.com for more information. (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Melford)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Sodus Point Lighthouse The 140-year-old Sodus Bay Lighthouse sits atop a 20-foot bluff and is open from May through October. The lighthouse is a maritime museum and tourist hot spot. You can also swim and fish at the beach and visit local restaurants for a fun day trip. Go to sodusbaylighthouse.org for more information. (Credit: TripAdvisor) The 140-year-old Sodus Bay Lighthouse sits atop a 20-foot bluff and is open from May through October. The lighthouse is a maritime museum and tourist hot spot. You can also swim and fish at the beach and visit local restaurants for a fun day trip. Go to sodusbaylighthouse.org for more information. (Credit: TripAdvisor)

Robert Treman State Park This State Park is located in Ithaca in the Finger Lakes region. It features nine miles of hiking trails, 12 waterfalls, a stream-fed pool at the base of a waterfall and more. The biggest waterfall, Lucifer Falls, is 115 feet tall and the focal point of the park. The park also includes cabins, campsites, picnic areas, showers and playgrounds. To learn more about Robert Treman State Park, visit parks.ny.gov. (Credit: TripAdvisor) This State Park is located in Ithaca in the Finger Lakes region. It features nine miles of hiking trails, 12 waterfalls, a stream-fed pool at the base of a waterfall and more. The biggest waterfall, Lucifer Falls, is 115 feet tall and the focal point of the park. The park also includes cabins, campsites, picnic areas, showers and playgrounds. To learn more about Robert Treman State Park, visit parks.ny.gov. (Credit: TripAdvisor)

Whiteface Mountain Steps Located in the Adirondack Mountains, Whiteface Mountain is one of the region's highest peaks. At the top of one of the trails you'll find stone stairs. If the steps are too intense, you can drive to the top along Veteran's Memorial Highway that begins in Wilmington. You'll also find an elevator inside the mountain that requires a walk through a tunnel. On a clear day, you can see Vermont and Canada once you reach the top. There's also a restaurant and a gift shop. Learn more at tripadvisor.com. (Credit: Dreamstime) Located in the Adirondack Mountains, Whiteface Mountain is one of the region's highest peaks. At the top of one of the trails you'll find stone stairs. If the steps are too intense, you can drive to the top along Veteran's Memorial Highway that begins in Wilmington. You'll also find an elevator inside the mountain that requires a walk through a tunnel. On a clear day, you can see Vermont and Canada once you reach the top. There's also a restaurant and a gift shop. Learn more at tripadvisor.com. (Credit: Dreamstime)

Stonecrop Gardens Stonecrop Gardens in Cold Spring served as a private garden for Anne and Frank Cabot until 1992. Set on a windswept elevation of 1,100 feet in the Hudson Highlands, these public gardens span about 12 acres and feature woodland and water gardens, raised alpine stone beds, cliff rock gardens and an enclosed, English-style flower garden. Visit stonecrop.org for more information. (Credit: Maryann Doren) Stonecrop Gardens in Cold Spring served as a private garden for Anne and Frank Cabot until 1992. Set on a windswept elevation of 1,100 feet in the Hudson Highlands, these public gardens span about 12 acres and feature woodland and water gardens, raised alpine stone beds, cliff rock gardens and an enclosed, English-style flower garden. Visit stonecrop.org for more information. (Credit: Maryann Doren)

Giant Ledge With nearly 100 peaks at more than 3,000 feet high, Ulster County's Catskills are true mountains. Just about everywhere you go in the sparsely populated four-county area -- especially the 287,500-acre Catskill Forest Preserve -- yields a collage of yellows, oranges and reds. For continuous scenic views, it's hard to beat a trip to Giant Ledge in Shandaken, pictured, and Panther Mountain. In this area, autumn colors peak in late September into early October. To learn more, visit catskillmountaineer.com. (Credit: Newsday / Lorina Capitulo) With nearly 100 peaks at more than 3,000 feet high, Ulster County's Catskills are true mountains. Just about everywhere you go in the sparsely populated four-county area -- especially the 287,500-acre Catskill Forest Preserve -- yields a collage of yellows, oranges and reds. For continuous scenic views, it's hard to beat a trip to Giant Ledge in Shandaken, pictured, and Panther Mountain. In this area, autumn colors peak in late September into early October. To learn more, visit catskillmountaineer.com. (Credit: Newsday / Lorina Capitulo)

Triphammer Falls What makes these cascading falls so unique is that they are situated in the heart of the Cornell University campus in Ithaca. According to roadtrippers.com, the best views of the water is from the Triphammer Foot Bridge or the East Avenue Bridge. There is also an abandoned school laboratory at the base of the falls. For more information, visit newyorkupstate.com. (Credit: TripAdvisor) What makes these cascading falls so unique is that they are situated in the heart of the Cornell University campus in Ithaca. According to roadtrippers.com, the best views of the water is from the Triphammer Foot Bridge or the East Avenue Bridge. There is also an abandoned school laboratory at the base of the falls. For more information, visit newyorkupstate.com. (Credit: TripAdvisor)