No matter your interest, there's a festival for you.
As the weather begins to warm up, New York City festivals dedicated to film, food, music and more come to life.
Mark your calendars for these upcoming events happening in the city.
Tribeca Film Festival (April 19 to 30)
Queens International Night Market (April 22 to Aug. 19)
Taste of 7th Street (May 4 to 7)
Governors Ball (June 2 to 4)
Panorama (July 28 to 30)
Afropunk Fest (Aug. 26 to 27)
Electric Zoo (Sept. 1 to 3)
Feast of San Gennaro (Sept. 14 to 24)
