No matter your interest, there's a festival for you.

As the weather begins to warm up, New York City festivals dedicated to film, food, music and more come to life.

Mark your calendars for these upcoming events happening in the city.

Tribeca Film Festival (April 19 to 30)

This year's lineup offers a characteristically diverse and
This year's lineup offers a characteristically diverse and intriguing survey of high-profile independent cinema. The opening night movie is the documentary "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives." (Venues and prices vary, for more information, visit tribecafilm.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Kim )

Queens International Night Market (April 22 to Aug. 19)

Take the 7 on a Saturday to this
Take the 7 on a Saturday to this open-air food fest, where vendors serve everything from Sichuan noodles to pierogies to mac and cheese. Preview the market on April 22 and 29 for $5. (Flushing Meadows Corona Park, 47-01 111th St., Queens, 6 p.m. to midnight, free entry, queensnightmarket.com) (Credit: Facebook / Queens International Night Market)

Taste of 7th Street (May 4 to 7)

Celebrate all of the eats the East Village
Celebrate all of the eats the East Village has to offer at the annual Taste of 7th Street event. Ticketed entry to the festival gives attendees 10 sample-sized bites from local vendors. Try a mini Pumpkin Gobbler sundae from Big Gay Ice Cream, a snack-sized lobster roll from Luke's Lobster or a Bavarian soft pretzel from Zum Schneider. (123 E. 7th St., Manhattan, 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., $30, eventbrite.com) (Credit: Donny Tsang)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

Governors Ball (June 2 to 4)

Tool, Chance the Rapper and Phoenix headline the
Tool, Chance the Rapper and Phoenix headline the annual festival that's back for its seventh year. Other must-see artists at the three-day fest at Randall's Island Park include Lorde, Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd. ($105 to $305, governorsballmusicfestival.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter )

Panorama (July 28 to 30)

Some of the big names and much-anticipated performances
Some of the big names and much-anticipated performances in the lineup at this three-day music festival include Solange, Tame Impala and the ever-mysterious Frank Ocean. (Randall's Island, $125 to $345, panorama.nyc) (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Merritt)

Afropunk Fest (Aug. 26 to 27)

Afropunk is back in Brooklyn for its 13th
Afropunk is back in Brooklyn for its 13th year. The lineup is still TBA, but the celebration of music and culture has hosted performers including TV on the Radio, Janelle Monae and Tyler the Creator. (Commodore Barry Park, 19 N. Elliott Pl., $80 to $225, afropunkfest.com/brooklyn) (Credit: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith)

Electric Zoo (Sept. 1 to 3)

EDM fans, this music festival is for you.
EDM fans, this music festival is for you. Some of the biggest names in electronic music are slated to perform this year, including DJ Snake and Deadmau5. (Randall's Island, electriczoofestival.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo)

Feast of San Gennaro (Sept. 14 to 24)

Stuff your face with zeppoles and meatballs at
Stuff your face with zeppoles and meatballs at this iconic food fest for Italian food lovers. Explore Little Italy while enjoying live entertainment as well as the event's annual cannoli eating contest. (Grand and Mott streets, Manhattan, free entry, sangennaro.org) (Credit: Getty Images / Mario Tama )

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

The Meadows Music & Arts Festival (Sept. 15 to 17)

After a successful first year, The Meadows is
After a successful first year, The Meadows is back again at Citi Field, this time with three full days of shows. Last year's performers included J. Cole, Kanye West and Grimes. (23-01 Roosevelt Ave., Queens, themeadowsnyc.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Angela Weiss )

Brooklyn Book Festival (Sept. 17)

This literary celebration gets bigger each year, spanning
This literary celebration gets bigger each year, spanning several days across multiple venues. But the main event happens Sept. 17 with readings, discussions and the marketplace all culminating in and around Brooklyn Borough Hall. (209 Joralemon St., Brooklyn, free, brooklynbookfestival.org) (Credit: Chip Kidd)

New York City Wine & Food Festival (Oct. 12 to 15)

New York City Wine & Food Festival, in
New York City Wine & Food Festival, in its 10th year, spans for an entire weekend with events including tastings, specialty dinners, entertainment and more at venues across the city. Tickets go on sale in June. (Locations vary, for more information, visit nycwineandfoodfestival.com) (Credit: Melissa Kravitz)