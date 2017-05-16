The Five Points Festival brings together top names in the world of designer toys and comic books for a very different kind of convention.

The show, presented by Clutter Magazine and Midtown Comics and running Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 21 at Pier 36, won’t have the all the movie studios, video games or long lines for celebrity autographs that you might encounter at other cons.

Instead, there will be more of a focus on craft, with comic book creators and toy designers set up in an artist alley, as well as a large exhibitor space with all sorts of books, comics and toys, though toys here also means vinyl display pieces and other decorative items.

Here are a few creators and booths to check out at the show:

Tara McPherson: This New York-based artist, famous for her poster art, has designed numerous toys, comic covers and more. (Booth 224)

Greg Capullo and Scott Snyder: The longtime “Batman” team will be reunited for this signing. (Both signing Saturday at 4:30-5:30 p.m. and Capullo on Sunday at 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Midtown Comics booth 359)

Amanda Louise Spayd: This artist creates unique wares such as her slightly creepy, yet adorable Dust Bunnies. (Booth 247)

Super7: This company specializes in retro-style toys for franchises like “Alien” and “Masters of the Universe.” (Booth 239)