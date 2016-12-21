Living in New York City is beyond expensive. From rent to MetroCards to a cup of coffee, everything adds up quickly.

Luckily, there are tons of free events to check out in the city that never sleeps.

Here's our freebie guide to NYC.

Enjoy Brooklyn Museum for free on Thursdays Brooklyn Museum entry usually costs $16 per person, but on Thursdays the museum has partnered with Squarespace to give art enthusiasts four hours of free access to exhibitions, classes and more. 200 Eastern Pkwy., Brooklyn, 6 to 10 p.m., thursdaynightsbkm.com (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) Brooklyn Museum entry usually costs $16 per person, but on Thursdays the museum has partnered with Squarespace to give art enthusiasts four hours of free access to exhibitions, classes and more. 200 Eastern Pkwy., Brooklyn, 6 to 10 p.m., thursdaynightsbkm.com (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Browse the Union Square Holiday Market (Nov. 17-Dec. 24) This market is a New York staple for finding quirky gifts for the holidays. Spend a day perusing the gifts (and trying to get some free samples from the food vendors, of course). Union Square, Manhattan, urbanspacenyc.com (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Burton) This market is a New York staple for finding quirky gifts for the holidays. Spend a day perusing the gifts (and trying to get some free samples from the food vendors, of course). Union Square, Manhattan, urbanspacenyc.com (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Burton) (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Burton)

See 'The World's Largest Menorah' light up in Brooklyn and Manhattan (Dec. 24) Come out to celebrate the Festival of Lights this weekend at the lighting of "The World's Largest Menorah" in Brooklyn or Manhattan. Kick off the first night of Hanukkah with music, latkes and gifts for the kiddos as you gaze at the 32-foot tall menorah. Festivities in Brooklyn will take place this Saturday from 7 to 8 p.m. and in Manhattan from 8 to 9 p.m. at the boroughs' respective Grand Army Plazas. Flatbush Ave. at Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, Fifth Ave. between W. 58th and W. 59th Sts., Manhattan, nycgovparks.org (Credit: NYC Department of Parks and Recreation) Come out to celebrate the Festival of Lights this weekend at the lighting of "The World's Largest Menorah" in Brooklyn or Manhattan. Kick off the first night of Hanukkah with music, latkes and gifts for the kiddos as you gaze at the 32-foot tall menorah. Festivities in Brooklyn will take place this Saturday from 7 to 8 p.m. and in Manhattan from 8 to 9 p.m. at the boroughs' respective Grand Army Plazas. Flatbush Ave. at Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, Fifth Ave. between W. 58th and W. 59th Sts., Manhattan, nycgovparks.org (Credit: NYC Department of Parks and Recreation)

Watch a flick at Videology Bar Free summer movie screenings may be over, but fear not: Videology Bar, as the name suggests, has you covered. Though the Williamsburg bar hosts a variety of paid screenings in its cinema space, the bar itself plays films on multiple TVs that you can enjoy absolutely free. Videology Bar, 308 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn, Monday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from noon to 2 a.m., Sunday from noon to 1 a.m., videologybarandcinema.com (Credit: Videology Bar and Cinema) Free summer movie screenings may be over, but fear not: Videology Bar, as the name suggests, has you covered. Though the Williamsburg bar hosts a variety of paid screenings in its cinema space, the bar itself plays films on multiple TVs that you can enjoy absolutely free. Videology Bar, 308 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn, Monday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from noon to 2 a.m., Sunday from noon to 1 a.m., videologybarandcinema.com (Credit: Videology Bar and Cinema) (Credit: Videology Bar and Cinema)

Get some laughs in at NYC Broken Comedy at Bar Matchless (Mondays) Enjoy laughs every Monday from NYC Broken Comedy, hosted by comedians Mike Denny, Michael Che and Nimesh Patel at Bar Matchless in Greenpoint. You may even catch a set by a familiar face, like Hannibal Buress from "Broad City." Bar Matchless, 557 Manhattan Ave., Brooklyn, doors open at 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/NYCBrokenComedy (Credit: Getty Images / Jennifer Graylock / Stringer) Enjoy laughs every Monday from NYC Broken Comedy, hosted by comedians Mike Denny, Michael Che and Nimesh Patel at Bar Matchless in Greenpoint. You may even catch a set by a familiar face, like Hannibal Buress from "Broad City." Bar Matchless, 557 Manhattan Ave., Brooklyn, doors open at 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/NYCBrokenComedy (Credit: Getty Images / Jennifer Graylock / Stringer) (Credit: Getty Images / Jennifer Graylock / Stringer)

Watch local filmmakers' flicks or screen your own (third Wednesday of the month) If you're looking for an "open mic" for filmmakers, head to "Bring Your Own Film," a monthly screening event held at Shoestring Press in Brooklyn. View short films and videos -- under 10 minutes long -- and discuss the work of local creatives in a casual environment. Want to BYOF? Be sure to head over early to submit -- the screening lineup goes fast. Shoestring Press, 663 Classon Ave., Brooklyn, third Wednesday of every month, bringyourownfilm.com (Credit: Bring Your Own Film) If you're looking for an "open mic" for filmmakers, head to "Bring Your Own Film," a monthly screening event held at Shoestring Press in Brooklyn. View short films and videos -- under 10 minutes long -- and discuss the work of local creatives in a casual environment. Want to BYOF? Be sure to head over early to submit -- the screening lineup goes fast. Shoestring Press, 663 Classon Ave., Brooklyn, third Wednesday of every month, bringyourownfilm.com (Credit: Bring Your Own Film)

Attend a free drag show Drag shows are a great way to enjoy free (minus the tips, of course!) entertainment in the city. A wide range of drag clubs and lounges -- from Boots and Saddles in the West Village to This n' That in Williamsburg -- forgo door charges for their shows, so stop by to get your drag fix. Who knows -- maybe you'll see some of your favorite queens from TV at these spots. (Credit: Getty Images / Santiago Felipe) Drag shows are a great way to enjoy free (minus the tips, of course!) entertainment in the city. A wide range of drag clubs and lounges -- from Boots and Saddles in the West Village to This n' That in Williamsburg -- forgo door charges for their shows, so stop by to get your drag fix. Who knows -- maybe you'll see some of your favorite queens from TV at these spots. (Credit: Getty Images / Santiago Felipe) (Credit: Getty Images / Santiago Felipe)

Get in shape for free with this kickboxing class (Jan. 4) WeWork Wall Street is hosting a free, 55-minute kickboxing class, taught by an MMA instructor. Get a full cardio workout without the hefty price of a typical kickboxing class. 110 Wall St., Manhattan, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., eventbrite.com (Credit: iStock) WeWork Wall Street is hosting a free, 55-minute kickboxing class, taught by an MMA instructor. Get a full cardio workout without the hefty price of a typical kickboxing class. 110 Wall St., Manhattan, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., eventbrite.com (Credit: iStock)

Watch a live ice carving and dance at a Central Park silent disco (Feb. 11) The Central Park Conservancy is putting on its sixth annual Ice Festival for Valentine's Day weekend, where carvers from Okamoto Studio will be creating frozen works of art during live demonstrations. Once the sun sets, the event will turn into a "silent disco" with live DJs spinning tunes. Naumburg Bandshell, between 66th and 72nd streets, Manhattan, 3 to 7 p.m., centralparknyc.org (Credit: Quiet Events) The Central Park Conservancy is putting on its sixth annual Ice Festival for Valentine's Day weekend, where carvers from Okamoto Studio will be creating frozen works of art during live demonstrations. Once the sun sets, the event will turn into a "silent disco" with live DJs spinning tunes. Naumburg Bandshell, between 66th and 72nd streets, Manhattan, 3 to 7 p.m., centralparknyc.org (Credit: Quiet Events)

Meet New York's cutest residents at the Bronx Zoo (Wednesdays) The 265-acre Bronx Zoo isn't something you can cover in one day, but it's worth a try. Zero in on the exhibits where your personal spirit animals live -- maybe it's Tiger Mountain that calls to you, or perhaps the Himalayan Highlands -- and be sure to keep an eye out for the many baby animals who reside on site. And while a donation is appreciated, Wednesdays are free of charge all day. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd, Bronx, bronxzoo.com (Credit: WCS / Julie Larsen Maher) The 265-acre Bronx Zoo isn't something you can cover in one day, but it's worth a try. Zero in on the exhibits where your personal spirit animals live -- maybe it's Tiger Mountain that calls to you, or perhaps the Himalayan Highlands -- and be sure to keep an eye out for the many baby animals who reside on site. And while a donation is appreciated, Wednesdays are free of charge all day. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd, Bronx, bronxzoo.com (Credit: WCS / Julie Larsen Maher)

Catch a free comedy show at Over the Eight (Mondays) Head to Williamsburg bar Over the Eight on Mondays to see "Side Ponytail," a free comedy show featuring hilarious performers like Brian Parise, Drew Dowdey and more. Over the Eight, 594 Union Ave., Brooklyn, 7 to 9 p.m., facebook.com/sideponytailcomedy (Credit: Roberto Tobar) Head to Williamsburg bar Over the Eight on Mondays to see "Side Ponytail," a free comedy show featuring hilarious performers like Brian Parise, Drew Dowdey and more. Over the Eight, 594 Union Ave., Brooklyn, 7 to 9 p.m., facebook.com/sideponytailcomedy (Credit: Roberto Tobar) (Credit: Roberto Tobar)

Discover disco at this museum exhibition (through Feb. 19) Explore the world of disco through this exhibit showcasing photographer Bill Bernstein's stills of the late '70s in New York City. Attendees can also immerse themselves in disco culture with the exhibit's pop-up dance party, featuring disco-era DJs and retro cocktails. Museum of Sex, 233 Fifth Ave., Manhattan, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, museumofsex.com (Credit: Bill Bernstein) Explore the world of disco through this exhibit showcasing photographer Bill Bernstein's stills of the late '70s in New York City. Attendees can also immerse themselves in disco culture with the exhibit's pop-up dance party, featuring disco-era DJs and retro cocktails. Museum of Sex, 233 Fifth Ave., Manhattan, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, museumofsex.com (Credit: Bill Bernstein)

Catch free improv at UCB from your favorite comedians (Sundays) Both Upright Citizens Brigade Theatres in New York offer a selection of free improv comedy performances, but one show at the Chelsea location gives you the opportunity to see some of your favorite comedians for a lot less than their headlining shows. "ASSSSCAT 3000," which is performed every Sunday at 9:30 p.m. for free, has been known to host special guests (including Amy Poehler and Rachel Dratch). Though tickets are complimentary, be sure to get there early -- we mean early -- as fans line up for hours before the show to snag a seat. UCB Chelsea, 307 W. 26th St., Manhattan, ucbtheatre.com (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Toth / Stringer) Both Upright Citizens Brigade Theatres in New York offer a selection of free improv comedy performances, but one show at the Chelsea location gives you the opportunity to see some of your favorite comedians for a lot less than their headlining shows. "ASSSSCAT 3000," which is performed every Sunday at 9:30 p.m. for free, has been known to host special guests (including Amy Poehler and Rachel Dratch). Though tickets are complimentary, be sure to get there early -- we mean early -- as fans line up for hours before the show to snag a seat. UCB Chelsea, 307 W. 26th St., Manhattan, ucbtheatre.com (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Toth / Stringer) (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Toth / Stringer)

Take a self-guided tour at Pelham Bay Park Enjoy the fall weather outdoors with Pelham Bay Park's Kazimiroff Nature Trail, which gives hikers long and short self-guided paths. Kazimiroff Trail, Pelham Bay Park, the Bronx, nycgovparks.org (Credit: Malcolm Pinckney, NYC Parks) Enjoy the fall weather outdoors with Pelham Bay Park's Kazimiroff Nature Trail, which gives hikers long and short self-guided paths. Kazimiroff Trail, Pelham Bay Park, the Bronx, nycgovparks.org (Credit: Malcolm Pinckney, NYC Parks) (Credit: Malcolm Pinckney, NYC Parks)

Get literary at the Franklin Park Reading Series (second Monday of each month) This Crown Heights beer garden brings all the nerds to the yard the second Monday of every month. Both established and new writers will read at this acclaimed and completely free event. Enter a free lottery to win some literary swag or take advantage of $4 drafts during the event. 8 p.m., 618 St. Johns Place, Brooklyn, franklinparkbrooklyn.com (Credit: Franklin Park via Facebook ) This Crown Heights beer garden brings all the nerds to the yard the second Monday of every month. Both established and new writers will read at this acclaimed and completely free event. Enter a free lottery to win some literary swag or take advantage of $4 drafts during the event. 8 p.m., 618 St. Johns Place, Brooklyn, franklinparkbrooklyn.com (Credit: Franklin Park via Facebook )

Stroll through Chelsea's art galleries Take yourself on a totally free art tour of the city by visiting Chelsea's gallery scene. Start at 25th Street and 10th Avenue and weave in and out of the streets on the West Side. Entry is free to all galleries and you don't even have to be a prospective buyer. Pro-tip: Visit Thursday nights when many galleries have openings, i.e. free wine! (Credit: Getty Images via Chelsea Lauren ) Take yourself on a totally free art tour of the city by visiting Chelsea's gallery scene. Start at 25th Street and 10th Avenue and weave in and out of the streets on the West Side. Entry is free to all galleries and you don't even have to be a prospective buyer. Pro-tip: Visit Thursday nights when many galleries have openings, i.e. free wine! (Credit: Getty Images via Chelsea Lauren )

Learn about Central Park Sure, you've been to Central Park more times than the cast of "Friends" hung out at Central Perk, but do you really know the history of Manhattan's largest green space? Learn about the secret gems (including Glen Span Arch, pictured), lesser-known folklore and your new favorite picnic spot with free tours led by the Central Park Conservancy. Tour upper Central Park, iconic movie spots and more, all for free. Check out centralparknyc.org for meeting places and times for guided tours or just download the Central Park app and guide yourself. (Credit: Nancy Borowick) Sure, you've been to Central Park more times than the cast of "Friends" hung out at Central Perk, but do you really know the history of Manhattan's largest green space? Learn about the secret gems (including Glen Span Arch, pictured), lesser-known folklore and your new favorite picnic spot with free tours led by the Central Park Conservancy. Tour upper Central Park, iconic movie spots and more, all for free. Check out centralparknyc.org for meeting places and times for guided tours or just download the Central Park app and guide yourself. (Credit: Nancy Borowick)

Tour the Brooklyn Brewery OK, so the beer isn't free (unless you're super nice to the ticket takers), but wait in line for a timed, 30-minute tour of the Brooklyn Brewery in Williamsburg -- it's totally free. The scent of beer is complimentary, too. 79 N. 11th St., brooklynbrewery.com (Credit: Brooklyn Brewery ) OK, so the beer isn't free (unless you're super nice to the ticket takers), but wait in line for a timed, 30-minute tour of the Brooklyn Brewery in Williamsburg -- it's totally free. The scent of beer is complimentary, too. 79 N. 11th St., brooklynbrewery.com (Credit: Brooklyn Brewery )

Take an art walk at Socrates Sculpture Park This Long Island City park is home to seasonal exhibitions of impressive sculptures (including this functional bench piece) from a slew of internationally renowned artists. A complimentary LIC Art Bus takes passengers between local art destinations The Noguchi Museum, SculptureCenter and MoMA PS1. 32-01 Vernon Blvd. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd, Queens, socratessculpturepark.org (Credit: Meghan Giannotta) This Long Island City park is home to seasonal exhibitions of impressive sculptures (including this functional bench piece) from a slew of internationally renowned artists. A complimentary LIC Art Bus takes passengers between local art destinations The Noguchi Museum, SculptureCenter and MoMA PS1. 32-01 Vernon Blvd. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd, Queens, socratessculpturepark.org (Credit: Meghan Giannotta)

Sip some free cups at Stumptown Coffee Roasters (Tuesdays) Stumptown hosts weekly cuppings (that's coffee industry speak for tastings) every Tuesday at 10 a.m. in its Greenwich Village training lab. Reservations aren't required but try and arrive 15 minutes early to secure a spot. Cuppings curate a tasting of aromas and flavors of the current Stumptown menu and you can ask any coffee questions to an expert. Stumptown Coffee Roasters, 30 W. 8th St., Manhattan, stumptowncoffee.com (Credit: Stumptown Coffee) Stumptown hosts weekly cuppings (that's coffee industry speak for tastings) every Tuesday at 10 a.m. in its Greenwich Village training lab. Reservations aren't required but try and arrive 15 minutes early to secure a spot. Cuppings curate a tasting of aromas and flavors of the current Stumptown menu and you can ask any coffee questions to an expert. Stumptown Coffee Roasters, 30 W. 8th St., Manhattan, stumptowncoffee.com (Credit: Stumptown Coffee)