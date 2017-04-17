Gorillaz has announced that it's bringing an immersive experience to an industrial art space in Williamsburg this weekend, but details of what that actually means have been scant so far.

All we know is that for three days only, Industria, at 39 South Fifth St., will be filled with art installations, videos and music from the band's yet-to-be released album "Humanz," due to come out on April 28.

The show will be open from April 21 to 23, according to sound system company Sonos, which has partnered with the virtual band to organize the event.

Due to high demand to attend the event, the RSVP has been closed, and attendees will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis, according to its Facebook event page.

The installation is named after Gorillaz' latest track "Saturnz Barz (Spirit House)," but it's unknown how much the Brooklyn Spirit House will resemble that of the song's music video.

The Spirit House is also slated to appear in Berlin and Amsterdam in the coming weeks, organizers said.

Gorillaz is led by real-life duo Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, but the band members are represented on albums and music videos by cartoon characters 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Russel Hobbs and Noodle.

For more information, visit sonos.com