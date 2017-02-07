You can say that Feb. 12 will be the most important night in 2017 for music.

That's because Sunday marks the 59th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, and both Beyoncé and Adele are slated to not only perform but win big this year, with nine and five nominations, respectively. And, with other artists such as Chance the Rapper, John Legend and Carrie Underwood also taking the stage, this year's Grammys show is sure to be nothing short of entertaining.

If sitting on the couch isn't for you, head to these bars around the city to get your Grammy fix. You'll want to be in place by the time the show starts at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Grammy Awards Bingo & Music Trivia

Astoria’s event space Q.E.D.: A Place to Show & Tell is hosting a night of trivia, bingo and, of course, the Grammys. Attendees can partake in a team trivia competition taking place throughout the night, with prizes from Q.E.D., Astoria Bookshop and more. Buy as many of the Grammy-themed bingo cards as you’d like, and the first winner of the night will receive half of the pool. (27-16 23rd Ave., 7-10 p.m., qedastoria.com)

e's BAR Grammy Watch Party

This uptown Manhattan bar's viewing party will be paired with a music-themed bingo, as well as a retro rock 'n' roll photo booth. Want to receive half-priced drinks all night? Channel your inner Janis Joplin or Jimi Hendrix and get your own special happy hour during the Grammys. The bar will also be hosting a giveaway for free tickets to The Rolling Stones' "Exhibitionism." (511 Amsterdam Ave., 8-11:30 p.m., e-barnyc.com)

Grammy Awards at Uncle Charlie's

A piano bar seems like a fitting location to host a viewing party for the Grammys. Uncle Charlie's Piano Lounge, located by Grand Central Station, will be playing the awards show for its patrons, who can take advantage of the bar's late-night happy hour, which runs from 4 to 10 p.m. (139 E. 45th St., 7-11:30 p.m., unclecharlies.nyc)

59th Grammy Awards viewing

Why not pair the Grammy Awards with a great German meal? Fort Greene biergarten DSK Brooklyn will be playing the cermony on multiple screens, offering plenty of German beer options and a hearty native dish, Käsespätzle -- a type of noodle casserole (think German mac n' cheese). (710 Fulton St., 8-11 p.m., facebook.com/events)