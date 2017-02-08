There’s still time to find that special gift for your special someone — or up your dating game — before Valentine’s Day on Tuesday.

Head to the Sweethearts Bazaar on Feb. 12, a love-themed market hosted by the weekly indoor and outdoor venue, Grand Bazaar NYC. Sweethearts Bazaar will be offering gifts, eats and more to give to your S.O., or to keep for yourself. (We won't judge.)

Peruse V-Day gift possibilities from merchants including Woven Ink Stationery, The Modern Dream, Taproot Organics and more. Food vendors will also be on hand, from Brownie Heaven to Catskill Provisions, which will be offering its whiskey honey truffles (pictured, left) starting at $10.

Unhappy about the look of your online dating profile? Charlie Grosso, the founder of Tinder Photography, a local site that helps New Yorkers present their best selves on dating profiles, is setting up shop at the Sweethearts Bazaar from noon to 3 p.m., offering a photo shoot for attendees looking to up their Tinder game. Simply make a donation to Grand Bazaar NYC's fund for local public schools, and freshen up your profiles with a new photo.

Grand Bazaar NYC is located at 100 W. 77th St. in Manhattan, and is open Sundays year-round from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit grandbazaarnyc.com