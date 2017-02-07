Kylie Jenner first announced the upcoming New York

Kylie Jenner first announced the upcoming New York City pop-up shop via Snapchat. (Credit: Getty Images / Charley Gallay / King Kylie via Snapchat)

Comments

More like this

Looking for something to do? Head to Videology Bored this week? Here's what to do New York Fashion Week isn't just for industry Free, open-to-the-public NYFW events Celebrate Black History Month in the city by Black History Month events around the city

Comments