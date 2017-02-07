Good news for Kylie Jenner fans: A new pop-up shop is on its way to NYC.

The youngest Kardashian/Jenner sister will open up shop just in time for New York Fashion Week, she confirmed on Instagram on Jan. 27. The pop-up, set to sell the latest Kylie Cosmetics products (including the sold-out Valentine's Day collection), will open at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 at 27 Mercer St., according to multiple reports.

"Kylie Pop Up... coming for you in February NYC," Jenner wrote on her Instagram post.

Jenner's first Kylie Cosmetics pop-up shop was close to her home, at the Topanga Westfield mall in Los Angeles in December 2016. The shop offered fans in-store access to Jenner's typically online-only brand of lip kits and Kyshadows. Shoppers also browsed clothing from The Kylie Shop, including sweatshirts, socks and underwear.

Fans waited outside the pop-up for hours on end, with strict rules not to leave their spot in line -- or even sit -- while they waited to get their hands on lip kits and merch.

Unsurprisingly, NYC has been the location for many celebrity pop-up shops, including Kanye West, Drake and Rihanna. Jenner held her first with sister Kendall during New York Fashion Week in September 2016.