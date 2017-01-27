Good news for Kylie Jenner fans: A new pop-up shop is on its way to NYC.

The youngest Kardashian/Jenner sister took to Snapchat on Monday to tease news of the new shop. After stringing fans along by asking them to guess its location on Twitter with #Kyliepopup, she ended the story with a final "Coming Soon NYC" post. Kylie officially announced the news via Instagram on Friday.

"Kylie Pop Up... coming for you in February NYC," she wrote. Here's hoping the shop opens in time for New York Fashion Week.

Jenner's first Kylie Cosmetics pop-up shop was close to her home, at the Topanga Westfield mall in Los Angeles in December 2016. The shop offered fans in-store access to Jenner's typically online-only brand of lip kits and Kyshadows. Shoppers also browsed clothing from The Kylie Shop, including sweatshirts, socks and underwear.

Fans waited outside the pop-up for hours on end, with strict rules not to leave their spot in line -- or even sit -- while they waited to get their hands on lip kits and merch.

Unsurprisingly, NYC has been the location for many celebrity pop-up shops, including Kanye West, Drake and Rihanna. Jenner held her first with sister Kendall during New York Fashion Week in September 2016.