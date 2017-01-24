Good news for Kylie Jenner fans: A new pop-up shop might be on its way to NYC.

The youngest Kardashian/Jenner sister took to Snapchat on Monday night to tease news of her second Kylie Cosmetics pop-up. After stringing fans along by asking them to guess its location on Twitter with #Kyliepopup, she ended the story with a final "Coming Soon NYC" post.

Jenner's first Kylie Cosmetics pop-up shop was close to her home, at the Topanga Westfield mall in Los Angeles in December 2016. The shop offered fans in-store access to Jenner's typically online-only brand of lip kits and Kyshadows. Shoppers also browsed clothing from The Kylie Shop, including sweatshirts, socks and underwear.

Fans waited outside the pop-up for hours on end, with strict rules not to leave their spot in line -- or even sit -- while they waited to get their hands on lip kits and merch.

Unsurprisingly, NYC has been the location for many celebrity pop-up shops, including Kanye West, Drake and Rihanna. Jenner held her first with sister Kendall during New York Fashion Week in September 2016.

When and where the new pop-up will take place has not yet been announced, but one thing's for sure -- it'll bring major lines and major Kylie Cosmetics fans.