Farmers’ markets, river views, craft beers, historic churches, quiet parks — Morningside Heights practically has it all.

Most intimately known by students of Columbia University, this Upper West Side neighborhood has something to offer every New Yorker. Primo-yet-affordable plain slices? They’re there. Riverside walks among elder elms? It’s got it.

While you could never see all the neighborhood has to offer in 24 hours, we’ve assembled a list of stops that will get you close. So next time you have 24 hours to burn, take the early morning A/C or 1 train to 125th Street and follow this guide for a full, memorable day in Morningside Heights.