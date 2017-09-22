Farmers’ markets, river views, craft beers, historic churches, quiet parks — Morningside Heights practically has it all.
Most intimately known by students of Columbia University, this Upper West Side neighborhood has something to offer every New Yorker. Primo-yet-affordable plain slices? They’re there. Riverside walks among elder elms? It’s got it.
While you could never see all the neighborhood has to offer in 24 hours, we’ve assembled a list of stops that will get you close. So next time you have 24 hours to burn, take the early morning A/C or 1 train to 125th Street and follow this guide for a full, memorable day in Morningside Heights.
Stroll around the Columbia University campus
Shop for fresh food at the Columbia Greenmarket
Take a quiet moment at Ulysses S. Grant’s Tomb
Enjoy Hudson River views from Riverside Park
Get lunch at Jin Ramen
See how big the Church of St. John the Divine really is
Don't miss Koronet Pizza for dinner
Stop by a 'Seinfeld' landmark: Tom's Restaurant
