Here's a look at some of the newest studios to hit the NYC fitness scene.

Namastuy Open: Now, grand opening Feb. 12 Studio features: The yoga, healing and arts space has a 700-square-foot practice room with shock-absorbing sustainable cork flooring, as well as a separate treatment room for body work such as massage, cupping, hot Himalayan salt stones and full-body scrubs. The studio will also regularly host exhibitions by local artists. The workout: Since soft-opening last month, Namastuy's full schedule of yoga offerings launched this week, with 1- to 11⁄2-hour classes in Surya Flow, Vinyasa Flow, Rest and Restore, and Fundamentals Flow. A donation-based vinyasa flow is also available. Amenities: Changing room, mats for rent by donation, props like blocks, bolsters and meditation pillows Membership: $108/month, $999/year Drop-in rate: $18, donation-based $8-$18 Info: 325 Lewis Ave., Bedford-Stuyvesant, namastuy.com

Tracy Anderson Opening: Sept. 27 Studio features: Tracy Anderson opens her second New York City studio with this three-level location, which features two floors devoted to workout space that feature the trainer's patented tools, such as her Iso-Kinetic Band System and The Super G Floor, a shock-absorbent studio floor. The workout: The celeb favorite will offer a mix of muscular structure and dance cardio classes for both beginner and advanced clients, as well as custom programs, a men's program and private training. Amenities: 3 Green Hearts food and juice cafe, locker rooms, retail center Membership: Wait-list only Drop-in rate: $45/class Info: 271 Church St., tracyanderson.com

Life Time Athletic at Sky Opening: June 2 Studio features: The first Life Time Fitness center in NYC features cardio equipment, free weights, group fitness rooms, a cycling studio, two zero-edge outdoor pools, a 60-foot-long indoor pool and a professional-sized indoor basketball court. The workout: The more than 65 group fitness classes offered each week include signature Life Time offerings such as TCX, LifeBarre, C9 Challenge, Evolution Cycle and Warrior Sculpt. Guests can also find open swim time and join an amateur basketball league, Ultimate Hoops. Amenities: Spa with massage, nail and esthetics services; indoor cafe and pool-side cafe; water club with Turkish-style hammam, deluge shower, cold-plunge pool, whirlpool and sauna; locker room; lounge with billiards and dining areas Membership: $179/month (membership only) Info: 649 W. 42nd St. (inside the luxury residential building Sky), 212-564-1300, lifetimefitness.com

YG Studios Showroom Opened: May 16 The workout: YG Studios, a digital platform that connects people with fitness trainers and workouts across New York City as well as Los Angeles and San Diego, now has its own space. Group classes will be held by trainers-in-residence, including Courtney Paul's CPXperience (strength training and cardio), Katherine Greiner's KGBody (dance cardio), Sultan Malik's Hard Body Sculpting (strength and endurance training), Ray Wallace's The SMOKER (strength conditioning and HIIT) and Irina Ovsiannikova's Lunch Express Power Flow (fast-paced vinyasa yoga). Studio features: The space can accommodate anything from strength training to yoga, with battle ropes, gliders, weights, mats, blocks and more. Amenities: Lounge, lockers, changing rooms Drop-in rate: $28 Info: 33 W. 17th St., ygstudios.com

Tone House Opened: May 16 The workout: Tone House devotees can now take the studio's movement training -- often labeled the hardest workout in NYC -- at its new flagship studio (the original's last day is May 14). The athlete-geared, total-body workout is designed to increase overall strength, speed, agility, endurance and flexibility through explosive exercises and resistance and velocity training. A new class, Tone House 101, will also debut designed for newbies. Studio features: Tone House's new flagship features a fitness studio lined with black turf that's three times the size as the original location; signature equipment including resistance harnesses, velocity battle ropes and weighted sleds; new equipment, such as retractable stadium bleachers; and a stretch area. Amenities: Recovery cold tub, locker rooms, showers Membership: $600 unlimited monthly classes (as of May 15) Drop-in rate: $40/class, $40/2-for-1 for first timers (as of May 15) Info: 32 E. 31st St., 646-453-6633, tonehousenewyork.com

IMAXShift Opened: May 5 The workout: The group indoor cycling classes will be geared toward anyone from beginners to serious riders and will be led by leading industry instructors including Jesse Alexander and Bree Branker. Studio features: IMAX's debut test studio is built around its cinema-grade projection and sound technology to immerse up to 50 participants in hyper-real imagery (such as the solar system or the Hawaii coast) and the beat while they ride. Amenities: Showers, locker rooms and free spin shoes Membership: $375 Drop-in rate: $34 Info: 127 Plymouth St., DUMBO, 718-858-1200, imaxshift.com

SWERVE Fitness Midtown Opened: March 28 The workout: The indoor cycling studio's signature, full-body, HIIT ride -- including sprints, hills and upper-body exercises -- lets people compete against each other in teams. Studio features: SWERVE's second, bigger location features 60 bikes with more than 40 classes a week and a smoothie bar. Amenities: Free towels and rental shoes, locker rooms with showers Membership: $325/unlimited monthly classes Drop-in rate: $34 Info: 21 W. 46th St., 917-388-3190, swervefitness.com

TMPL Opened: March 23 The workout: The brand new two-level gym from David Barton (yes, of DavidBartonGym fame) offers a variety of group fitness classes in strength training, cardio, dance, yoga and spinning. Members can also get personal training and a metabolic assessment that provides exercise and nutritional guidance to help them achieve their fitness goals. Studio features: Two floors of machines and equipment (from weights and bench presses to treadmills and ellipticals), group class studio, spin studio with a 30-foot video wall, 25-meter saltwater pool, sauna and steam room Amenities: Juice bar, locker rooms, showers Membership: $165/month Info: 355 W. 49th St., tmplgym.com

Flywheel Astor Place Opened: March 9 The workout: Fly 45, the studio's signature class, is a 45-minute ride that incorporates interval training, sprints and upper-body work, with your stats displayed on the bike and, optionally, the TorqBoard, which ranks the class performance in real time. In the coming weeks, Fly 60 classes -- an hourlong version of Fly 45 -- will also be added to the schedule. Studio features: Flywheel's eighth, largest New York City studio to date features 70 indoor cycling bikes in stadium-style seating, as well as brand-new LED lighting and an updated TorqBoard design that counts down during races and displays stats longer. Amenities: Free water, towels and indoor cycling shoes, lockers, showers Membership: $375/month unlimited classes Drop-in rate: $34 Info: 51 Astor Place, 646-661-1112, flywheelsports.com

ICE NYC Open: Now The workout: The name of this brand new studio stands for "infinite cross-training experience," and it specializes in CrossFit and functional fitness for all ages and abilities. Classes include HAIL, its signature high-intensity training class, rowing, yoga and, starting Feb. 8, CrossFit Below Zero, a varied, high-intensity workout. Camille LeBlanc-Bazinet (pictured), the female winner of the 2014 CrossFit Games, is the director of the studio's CrossFit programming and will be coaching some of those classes. Studio features: The open, 4,500-square-foot space features plenty of kettle bells, medicine balls, sandbags and ropes, as well machines including rowers. More equipment is on the way, too, including skiers and Airdyne exercise bikes. The space also features locker rooms with showers. Membership: $199-$299/month for unlimited classes, nutritional consultations and health diagnostic testing Drop-in rate: $30-$35 Info: 93 Worth St., 917-993-1867, ice-nyc.com

Bandier's Studio B Opening: Jan. 30 The workout: The fitness apparel store has turned the third floor of its new Fifth Avenue flagship into a full-fledge studio. Daily classes include Nicole Winhoffer's popular NW Method, Yoga for Bad People's vinyasa-style yoga class, Bari's signature Barimacro class and Akin Akman's Full Body workout, and can be booked through MindBody. Studio features: The third-floor studio features wall-to-wall mirrors, aspirational quotes by artist Nick Onken ("Sweat speaks"), changing rooms and lockers. A small retail area is also in the works. Drop-in rate: $20-$34. Class participants can also enjoy 15% off during the first month in the ground-floor store, which stocks brands such as APL, Adidas by Stella McCartney and Olympia. Info: 165 Fifth Ave., bandier.com/studio-b

Banana Skirt Started: Jan. 22 The workout: Banana Skirt's pop culture-obsessed, Instagram-friendly dance-based cardio workouts have become so popular, the studio is expanding into a new space. In addition to Pearl Studios and DANY Studios in Manhattan, you can now find classes at the Dwana Smallwood Performing Arts Center in Bushwick (857 Lexington Ave., 2nd fl.). Watch out for the PopStar Dance Fitness class modeled after the choreography in Justin Bieber's "Sorry" music video on Fridays at 7 p.m. Drop-in rate: $22 Info: 917-576-5635, bananaskirt.net

SLT Upper West Side Opened: Jan. 16 The workout: Meaning "strengthen, lengthen, tone," SLT is a mix of Pilates, cardio and strength training that aims to sculpt the entire body. The 50-minute signature workout is based around the Megaformer machine, a version of the traditional Pilates reformer that allows for quick but low-impact movements, set to music. Group and private classes available. Studio features: SLT's fifth NYC location, and 10th overall, marks its first ground-level studio in Manhattan. It has 10 Megaformer machines, making for intimate classes. Membership: $375/unlimited monthly Drop-in rate: $40 ($20 first class) Info: 580 Columbus Ave., 212-724-5500, sltnyc.com

Modo Yoga NYC Opened: Jan. 10 The workout: The hot yoga studio's second NYC location will feature its signature, all-level Modo and Modo Flow classes, which blend the practices of therapeutic and traditional yoga, as well as the more challenging Freestyle Flow vinyasa class, the balance-based Yang Yin class, the restorative Yin class and more. Studio features: Two practice rooms with cork floors, skylights and murals by artist Sam Messer, as well as a living wall and lifestyle boutique in the lobby. Membership: $115/unlimited classes monthly, $150/unlimited classes monthly plus rentals Drop-in rate: $20 Info: 109 Metropolitan Ave., Williamsburg, 347-889-7248, modoyoganyc.com

305 Fitness Opened: Jan. 7 The workout: The Miami rave-inspired dance fitness studio is opening its second location in NYC, with a basement-level space in midtown. Its 55-minute Arms, Legs and Basics classes feature a mix of dance, sports moves and high-intensity interval training for a full-body workout that promises to burn up to 800 calories in an hour -- all accompanied by a live DJ. Studio features: Two class studios, state-of-the-art lighting, DJ booth, locker rooms Membership: $199/unlimited monthly classes (special rate of $179 available now through Dec. 31) Drop-in rate: $32 Info: 33 E. 33rd St., 305fitness.com

Pop Physique Opened: Dec. 5, 2015 The workout: The Los Angeles-born barre workout is making its New York debut. The hour-long class is designed to sculpt and tone the whole body, while set to a curated playlist. Studio features: The NoMad space features two exercise studios, which are wallpapered with unique barre spots for each person, as well as "selfie rooms" (changing rooms) for a photo op and bathrooms. Membership: $290/monthly unlimited classes Drop-in rate: $32/class Info: 31 W. 26th St., second fl., popphysique.com