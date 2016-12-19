Toast the end of 2016 at a New Year's Eve party without breaking the bank.

Though there's an endless amount of NYE celebrations happening around the city, many of New York's parties don't come cheap, with ticket prices running three to four digits just for entry into exclusive clubs.

But fear not: These events are definitely in your budget, with entry fees of $50 or less.

So grab some bubbly and ring in 2017 without spending your whole paycheck.

CLUB GLOW at Knockdown Center The Queens art and performance space is hosting some of its favorite DJs and performers. See sets from Juliana Huxtable, pictured, Le1f, Katie Got Bandz and more. (52-19 Flushing Ave., Queens, 10 p.m., $25 to $30, knockdown.center/event) (Credit: Juliana Huxtable) The Queens art and performance space is hosting some of its favorite DJs and performers. See sets from Juliana Huxtable, pictured, Le1f, Katie Got Bandz and more. (52-19 Flushing Ave., Queens, 10 p.m., $25 to $30, knockdown.center/event) (Credit: Juliana Huxtable)

Prince NYE party at The Bodega Bushwick bar The Bodega is paying tribute to Prince at its '80s-themed NYE party. A screening of "Purple Rain" at 8:30 p.m., featuring a select open bar, will kick off the night. Better yet, attendees who dress like Prince, according to the event page, will drink for free. Music from the late artist and other hits from the decade will be played through the start of 2017. (24 St. Nicholas Ave., Brooklyn, 6 p.m. to 4 a.m., free entry, facebook.com/events) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter ) Bushwick bar The Bodega is paying tribute to Prince at its '80s-themed NYE party. A screening of "Purple Rain" at 8:30 p.m., featuring a select open bar, will kick off the night. Better yet, attendees who dress like Prince, according to the event page, will drink for free. Music from the late artist and other hits from the decade will be played through the start of 2017. (24 St. Nicholas Ave., Brooklyn, 6 p.m. to 4 a.m., free entry, facebook.com/events) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter )

'Phoenix Rising' party at Starr Bar This Bushwick bar is hosting a New Year's Eve party, where you can dance your way into 2017. Starr Bar will feature music from all-female band Cumbia, DJ Bembona and Austin Lebrón. Head to the bar before 10 p.m., and you'll snag yourself an additional free drink before the champagne toast at midnight. Proceeds from this NYE party benefit Mayday Space, which raises funds for social justice initiatives. (Starr Bar, 214 Starr St., Brooklyn, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., $35 to $50, eventbrite.com) (Credit: Starr Bar) This Bushwick bar is hosting a New Year's Eve party, where you can dance your way into 2017. Starr Bar will feature music from all-female band Cumbia, DJ Bembona and Austin Lebrón. Head to the bar before 10 p.m., and you'll snag yourself an additional free drink before the champagne toast at midnight. Proceeds from this NYE party benefit Mayday Space, which raises funds for social justice initiatives. (Starr Bar, 214 Starr St., Brooklyn, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., $35 to $50, eventbrite.com) (Credit: Starr Bar)

RESET New Year's Eve 2017 at Paper Factory Hotel Hotels The Paper Factory Hotel and JunXion are collaborating on an extravagant event featuring four rooms of house music, burlesque dancers, aerialists and more. Costumes are encouraged. (37-06 36th St., Queens, 10 p.m.-4 a.m., $40 to $50, eventbrite.com) (Credit: The Paper Factory) Hotels The Paper Factory Hotel and JunXion are collaborating on an extravagant event featuring four rooms of house music, burlesque dancers, aerialists and more. Costumes are encouraged. (37-06 36th St., Queens, 10 p.m.-4 a.m., $40 to $50, eventbrite.com) (Credit: The Paper Factory)

New Year's Eve at the Kings Beer Hall The Kings Beer Hall is throwing an end-of-year party featuring, you guessed it, plenty of beer. Each ticket holder will receive a flight of five specialty beers, a pint and a choice of something from the menu. The beer hall will be airing the Times Square ball drop on TV and will be offering a Champagne toast at midnight. (84 Saint Marks Place, Brooklyn, 8 p.m.-4 a.m., $40 to $60, eventbrite.com) (Credit: The Kings Beer Hall) The Kings Beer Hall is throwing an end-of-year party featuring, you guessed it, plenty of beer. Each ticket holder will receive a flight of five specialty beers, a pint and a choice of something from the menu. The beer hall will be airing the Times Square ball drop on TV and will be offering a Champagne toast at midnight. (84 Saint Marks Place, Brooklyn, 8 p.m.-4 a.m., $40 to $60, eventbrite.com) (Credit: The Kings Beer Hall)

Savoir Adore at The Knitting Factory The Knitting Factory in Brooklyn is hosting pop-rock band Savoir Adore, with late-night performances from DJ Juan MacLean, Panama Wedding and more. Tickets to the show include a one-hour open bar, a Champagne toast at midnight and two rooms of music and dancing until 4 a.m. (361 Metropolitan Ave., Brooklyn, 8 p.m.-4 a.m., $50 to $250, bk.knittingfactory.com) (Credit: Getty Images for VH1 / Andrew H. Walker ) The Knitting Factory in Brooklyn is hosting pop-rock band Savoir Adore, with late-night performances from DJ Juan MacLean, Panama Wedding and more. Tickets to the show include a one-hour open bar, a Champagne toast at midnight and two rooms of music and dancing until 4 a.m. (361 Metropolitan Ave., Brooklyn, 8 p.m.-4 a.m., $50 to $250, bk.knittingfactory.com) (Credit: Getty Images for VH1 / Andrew H. Walker )

'Cheap n' Easy' party at The Keep As the name implies, this party is a great alternative to spending hundreds on a New Year's Eve night out. The Keep is hosting this all-night rager -- it goes until 8:30 a.m. -- which will feature Champagne and pizza at the stroke of midnight. (205 Cypress Ave., Queens, 9 p.m.-8:30 a.m., $35 to $55, eventbrite.com) (Credit: @camronsalad via Instagram) As the name implies, this party is a great alternative to spending hundreds on a New Year's Eve night out. The Keep is hosting this all-night rager -- it goes until 8:30 a.m. -- which will feature Champagne and pizza at the stroke of midnight. (205 Cypress Ave., Queens, 9 p.m.-8:30 a.m., $35 to $55, eventbrite.com) (Credit: @camronsalad via Instagram)

'F--- 2016!' party at Brooklyn Bazaar Brooklyn Bazaar, which is calling 2016 "quite possibly the worst year on record," is hosting a "F--- 2016!" New Year's party. Featuring music and DJ performances from Titus Andronicus, Michael T and more, this event will have you dancing away the rest of the year on the bazaar's dance floor -- or in the ball pit. Before enjoying a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight, write down your worst moment of 2016, and shred it into what will become the party's 2017 celebratory confetti. (150 Greenpoint Ave., Brooklyn, 9 p.m.-4 a.m., $40 to $80, eventbrite.com) (Credit: Brooklyn Bazaar) Brooklyn Bazaar, which is calling 2016 "quite possibly the worst year on record," is hosting a "F--- 2016!" New Year's party. Featuring music and DJ performances from Titus Andronicus, Michael T and more, this event will have you dancing away the rest of the year on the bazaar's dance floor -- or in the ball pit. Before enjoying a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight, write down your worst moment of 2016, and shred it into what will become the party's 2017 celebratory confetti. (150 Greenpoint Ave., Brooklyn, 9 p.m.-4 a.m., $40 to $80, eventbrite.com) (Credit: Brooklyn Bazaar)

The Hotelier at Mercury Lounge Spend the remainder of 2016 dancing the night away to live music at Mercury Lounge's New Year's Eve show. Rock band The Hotelier is headlining, with additional performances from Oso Oso and Born Without Bones. The music venue offers a full bar so you can enjoy a toast when the clock strikes midnight. (217 E. Houston St., Manhattan, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., $25, ticketfly.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Cory Schwartz / Stringer) Spend the remainder of 2016 dancing the night away to live music at Mercury Lounge's New Year's Eve show. Rock band The Hotelier is headlining, with additional performances from Oso Oso and Born Without Bones. The music venue offers a full bar so you can enjoy a toast when the clock strikes midnight. (217 E. Houston St., Manhattan, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., $25, ticketfly.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Cory Schwartz / Stringer)

'Winter Wonderland' at Loreley Beer Garden Head to this Lower East Side heated outdoor beer garden, which is hosting NYE festivities throughout the day. Start your day with the holiday brunch from noon to 4 p.m., followed by the "pre-game" happy hour from 4 to 8 p.m. Evening festivities will include specials on craft beers, cocktails, hot drinks and more, as well as a Champagne toast at midnight. (7 Rivington St., Manhattan, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., free entry, facebook.com/events) (Credit: Loreley Beer Garden via Facebook) Head to this Lower East Side heated outdoor beer garden, which is hosting NYE festivities throughout the day. Start your day with the holiday brunch from noon to 4 p.m., followed by the "pre-game" happy hour from 4 to 8 p.m. Evening festivities will include specials on craft beers, cocktails, hot drinks and more, as well as a Champagne toast at midnight. (7 Rivington St., Manhattan, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., free entry, facebook.com/events) (Credit: Loreley Beer Garden via Facebook)

The Dives at The Bitter End Local rock and power pop band The Dives will be putting on a New Year's Eve show at The Bitter End. Head to the Village for an evening of music, drinks and balloons to ring in 2017. (147 Bleecker St., Manhattan, 10:30 p.m., $10, facebook.com/events) (Credit: Getty Images/ Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer) Local rock and power pop band The Dives will be putting on a New Year's Eve show at The Bitter End. Head to the Village for an evening of music, drinks and balloons to ring in 2017. (147 Bleecker St., Manhattan, 10:30 p.m., $10, facebook.com/events) (Credit: Getty Images/ Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer)

The Black Lips at Baby's All Right Garage band The Black Lips are headlining this all-night music party at Williamsburg's Baby's All Right. Free Tito's vodka and Bayou rum drinks will be available from 8 to 10 p.m. while supplies last. The show also features performances from PMS & the Moodswings, Winstons and a DJ set from Chances With Wolves. (146 Broadway, Brooklyn, 8 p.m., $49.99, ticketfly.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Buckner) Garage band The Black Lips are headlining this all-night music party at Williamsburg's Baby's All Right. Free Tito's vodka and Bayou rum drinks will be available from 8 to 10 p.m. while supplies last. The show also features performances from PMS & the Moodswings, Winstons and a DJ set from Chances With Wolves. (146 Broadway, Brooklyn, 8 p.m., $49.99, ticketfly.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Buckner)

Ignite New Year's Day with Steve Aoki For those continuing the party into Sunday, prepare to dance another night away with famous DJ Steve Aoki, who's throwing a Brooklyn warehouse party in a secret location to celebrate the New Year. G.T.A., Bad Royale and Mike Cach are also slated to perform. (Jan. 1, location TBA, 9 p.m., tickets from $39, areaevent.frontgatetickets.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Randy Shropshire / stringer) For those continuing the party into Sunday, prepare to dance another night away with famous DJ Steve Aoki, who's throwing a Brooklyn warehouse party in a secret location to celebrate the New Year. G.T.A., Bad Royale and Mike Cach are also slated to perform. (Jan. 1, location TBA, 9 p.m., tickets from $39, areaevent.frontgatetickets.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Randy Shropshire / stringer)