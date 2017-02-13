Pause your Netflix binge session and head out to one of New York's most interesting venues to catch a new, or old, movie.

From foreign film houses to independent artist hubs, NYC really is one of the best places to go to the movies.

Dim the lights, grab the popcorn, here are some of the best movie-viewing spots.

Metrograph New York's newest movie theater, Metrograph, specializes in showing old and unique films. This Lower East Side movie house specializes in independent and foreign films, and movies on 35 mm prints. A commissary restaurant and lounge serves snacks and meals inspired by the Hollywood lot cafeterias. Tickets: $15 general, $12 senior, child and matinees 7 Ludlow St., Manhattan, 212-660-0312

Nitehawk Cinema Part restaurant, part movie theater, Nitehawk puts traditional movie snacks to shame. Many menus are themed to correspond with the screening and food and drinks can be ordered to your table throughout the show. Brunch screenings, midnight movies and even special screenings for parents with potentially loud babies are all on the monthly schedule. The theater shows popular and independent films. Tickets: $9 children and seniors, $11 general, $16 special events 136 Metropolitan Ave., Brooklyn, 718-384-3980

Syndicated If you love Nitehawk (see above), Syndicated is for you. Featuring food and cocktail service (brought right to your seat!), this is a movie theater fit for a foodie. Or a millennial. Menu items include steak frites, burgers, fried chicken, meatballs and even salads. Yes, there's a kale salad, too. Syndicated doesn't screen first-run movies but rather cult classics like "The Big Lebowski," "Pulp Fiction" and "Howard the Duck." Tickets: ranging from $3-5. 40 Bogart St., Brooklyn, 718-386-3399

BAM Rose Cinemas Brooklyn Academy of Music (or BAM) is a premiere Brooklyn destination for film goers! Programs such as BAMcinématek include showings of classics, premieres, festivals and retrospectives with special appearances by actors and filmmakers. Visit for contemporary box office hits or an oddball film, or perhaps a series like the New York Korean Film Festival. Tickets: $14 general, $10 students and seniors 30 Lafayette Ave., Brooklyn, 718-636-4100

Anthology Film Archives Anthology Film Archives has screenings throughout the day of lesser-known gems, independent projects and cult classics. Founded in 1969, the Anthology Film Archives the first New York museum to be officially dedicated to film as an art form. Hosting more than 900 programs each year, AFA also preserves films to prevent the work from disappearing in our new age of technology. Tickets: $10 general, $8 students and seniors, $6 members and children 32 Second Ave., Manhattan, 212-505-5181

Angelika Film Center Angelika Film Center shows independent, foreign and box office favorites. In addition to its four screens, the space runs a full-service independent cafe, perfect for discussing film or just enjoying the peaceful ambience before the movie starts. Instead of popcorn, indulge in pastries and lattes for a classy moviegoing experience. Tickets: $14 adults, $11 children and seniors 18 W. Houston St., Manhattan, 212-995-2570

Landmark Sunshine Cinema Housed in an old Yiddish Theatre build in 1898, this Lower East Side movie theater is always fun to visit. Sunshine Cinema, now owned by Landmark, features five screens and a variety of films, from popular features to indie cult flicks. The third floor of the building also offers great city views. Tickets: $13.50 general, $10 senior, $11 child 143 E. Houston St., Manhattan, 212-260-7289

The Paris Theater The Paris Theater is a French-style movie house in midtown, and hosts French language films in addition to other films. The single-screen theater seats 581. Tickets: $14 adults, $11 children and seniors, $8 before noon 4 West 58th St., Manhattan, 212-593-4872

Spectacle Theater Spectacle, a collectively-run screening space in Williamsburg, is totally unique. Run entirely by volunteers, the movies here include offbeat gems, contemporary work of art, previously overlooked films and more. Tickets: $5 or free 124 South 3rd St., Brooklyn

Museum of the Moving Image Museum of the Moving Image, dedicated to all things entertaining on screen, is a fantastic place to enjoy a movie -- or several. This is the place to learn about film and enjoy a foreign, historic, independent or even yet to be released film in the museum's movie theater. Hear directors and actors discuss their work at weekly special events or just see a film you've never even heard of before. Tickets: $12 adult, $9 senior, $9 student, $6 child 36-01 35 Ave., Queens, 718-777-6888