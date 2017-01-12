Calling all Potterheads: Nitehawk Cinema is bringing The Boy Who Lived to the big screen with a brunch screening series that starts Jan. 7 and runs until March 26.

The Brooklyn film center, located at 136 Metropolitan Ave., will play all eight films at daytime screenings to commemorate 20 years worth of "Harry Potter" — the first book, "Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone" came out in 1997.

Expect food and drink specials, like Nitehawk’s take on the Chocolate Frog — milk chocolate with Cap’n Crunch pieces —and a warm Butterbeer cocktail, featuring rum, porter reduction, spiced butter and brown sugar. For a non-alcoholic option, go for a glass of Gillywater, a mix of lemon-lime soda, green apple and coconut.

Need even more of a Potter fix? Nitehawk is teaming up with The Strand Bookstore for a “Book versus Films: Harry Potter” debate on Jan. 12, where special guests will go head-to-head on which version of the wizarding world is best. Tickets for the debate will go for $16.

Tickets to the Nitehawk screenings cost $12 per film, and can be purchased at nitehawkcinema.com.

Mark your calendars for to see your favorite HP flick on the big screen:

"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," Jan. 7 and 8, 11 a.m.

"Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," Jan. 14 and 15, 11:15 a.m.

"Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," Jan. 28 and 29, 11 a.m.

"Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," Feb. 4 and 5, 11 a.m.

"Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix," Feb. 11 and 12, 11 a.m.

"Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," Feb. 25 and 26, 11 a.m.

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1," March 11 and 12, 11 a.m.

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2," March 25 and 26, 11:15 a.m.