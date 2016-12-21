It's the most wonderful time of the year.

Nothing compares to the holiday season in the city. Whether you want to stroll the streets admiring the holiday lights or are more interested in catching a classic show like the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, there's plenty to do around NYC.

Scroll through for our picks.

Enjoy the sparkling Christmas trees around NYC From Bryant Park's Winter Village (pictured) to the epic spruce at Rockefeller Center, there are plenty of twinkling Christmas trees around the city that'll get you in the holiday spirit. Here's our list of must-see Christmas trees to visit to get that festive Instagram photo. (Credit: Colin Miller) From Bryant Park's Winter Village (pictured) to the epic spruce at Rockefeller Center, there are plenty of twinkling Christmas trees around the city that'll get you in the holiday spirit. Here's our list of must-see Christmas trees to visit to get that festive Instagram photo. (Credit: Colin Miller)

'Xmas Spectacular: Home for the Holidays' (Dec. 16 to 22) The Bushwick event space House of Yes is back with a sixth year of its intergalactic "Xmas Spectacular: Home for the Holidays," an adult holiday show featuring aerial performances, festive characters and, of course, your favorite holiday tunes. Attendees can enjoy eggnog, cookies and custom Perrier cocktails. Ticket holders can also stick around after the show for free entry to a House of Yes party later that evening. (2 Wyckoff Ave., Brooklyn, doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m., $35 to $50, eventbrite.com) (Credit: Tod Seelie) The Bushwick event space House of Yes is back with a sixth year of its intergalactic "Xmas Spectacular: Home for the Holidays," an adult holiday show featuring aerial performances, festive characters and, of course, your favorite holiday tunes. Attendees can enjoy eggnog, cookies and custom Perrier cocktails. Ticket holders can also stick around after the show for free entry to a House of Yes party later that evening. (2 Wyckoff Ave., Brooklyn, doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m., $35 to $50, eventbrite.com) (Credit: Tod Seelie)

The Owl's Head holiday charity fundraiser (Dec. 23) This Bay Ridge wine and craft beer bar will be spreading holiday cheer for its fifth anniversary -- all for a good cause. The Owl's Head is throwing a fundraiser, raising money for the It Gets Better Project. Enjoy special holiday drinks, including a limited offering of a gravity-fed cask of holiday beer and the Christmas Cru, a zesty spiced drink made from Montepulciano. The bar will also be hosting "Introverted Caroling," where patrons can enjoy singing their favorite holiday tunes in the comfort of the cozy bar. (479 74th St., Brooklyn, 5 p.m. -1 a.m., theowlshead.com) (Credit: The Owl's Head) This Bay Ridge wine and craft beer bar will be spreading holiday cheer for its fifth anniversary -- all for a good cause. The Owl's Head is throwing a fundraiser, raising money for the It Gets Better Project. Enjoy special holiday drinks, including a limited offering of a gravity-fed cask of holiday beer and the Christmas Cru, a zesty spiced drink made from Montepulciano. The bar will also be hosting "Introverted Caroling," where patrons can enjoy singing their favorite holiday tunes in the comfort of the cozy bar. (479 74th St., Brooklyn, 5 p.m. -1 a.m., theowlshead.com) (Credit: The Owl's Head)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Matzoball New York (Dec. 24) Calling all Jewish singles: The Matzoball is back. Now in its 30th year, the Christmas Eve bash will feature drink specials, a DJ and is hosted by @CrazyJewishMom and her daughter Kate. (Capitale, 130 Bowery, Manhattan, 9 p.m.-4 a.m., $50-$75, matzoball.org) (Credit: Matzoball) Calling all Jewish singles: The Matzoball is back. Now in its 30th year, the Christmas Eve bash will feature drink specials, a DJ and is hosted by @CrazyJewishMom and her daughter Kate. (Capitale, 130 Bowery, Manhattan, 9 p.m.-4 a.m., $50-$75, matzoball.org) (Credit: Matzoball)

Museum at Eldridge Street holiday celebration (Dec. 25) When most museums are closed, the Museum at Eldridge Street is open on Christmas Day for a holiday celebration that includes film screenings, tours, family art activities and a candle-lighting ceremony to mark the second day of Hanukkah. (12 Eldridge St., Manhattan, Noon-5 p.m., $14/adults, $10/students and seniors, $6/children ages 3-17, children under 3 get in free, eldridgestreet.org) (Credit: Museum at Eldridge Street ) When most museums are closed, the Museum at Eldridge Street is open on Christmas Day for a holiday celebration that includes film screenings, tours, family art activities and a candle-lighting ceremony to mark the second day of Hanukkah. (12 Eldridge St., Manhattan, Noon-5 p.m., $14/adults, $10/students and seniors, $6/children ages 3-17, children under 3 get in free, eldridgestreet.org) (Credit: Museum at Eldridge Street )

Holiday lights walking tour (Nov. 25 to Dec. 30) This stroll through midtown is guaranteed to be festive, making stops at the Rockefeller Christmas tree, Macy's and more to see the holiday lights and window displays. (Meet at 56 W. 56th St., Manhattan, 5 p.m., $24.95, eventbrite.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Angela Weiss) This stroll through midtown is guaranteed to be festive, making stops at the Rockefeller Christmas tree, Macy's and more to see the holiday lights and window displays. (Meet at 56 W. 56th St., Manhattan, 5 p.m., $24.95, eventbrite.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Angela Weiss)

'George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker' (through Dec. 31) There's a reason this ballet, set to Tchaikovsky's iconic score, is such an enduring classic. Whether you're seeing it for the first time or the fifth, the New York City Ballet's premier production is sure to delight. Showtimes vary, now through Dec. 31. (David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center, Manhattan, $79-$285, nycballet.com) (Credit: Paul Kolnik) There's a reason this ballet, set to Tchaikovsky's iconic score, is such an enduring classic. Whether you're seeing it for the first time or the fifth, the New York City Ballet's premier production is sure to delight. Showtimes vary, now through Dec. 31. (David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center, Manhattan, $79-$285, nycballet.com) (Credit: Paul Kolnik)

Radio City Christmas Spectacular (Nov. 11 to Jan. 2) Nothing says "Christmas in New York" quite like the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. Complete with the world-famous Rockettes and plenty of holiday cheer, this event is a family favorite. Radio City Music Hall, 1260 Ave. of the Americas, Manhattan, showtimes vary, $39.25 to $269, rockettes.com/christmas (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer ) Nothing says "Christmas in New York" quite like the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. Complete with the world-famous Rockettes and plenty of holiday cheer, this event is a family favorite. Radio City Music Hall, 1260 Ave. of the Americas, Manhattan, showtimes vary, $39.25 to $269, rockettes.com/christmas (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer )

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE