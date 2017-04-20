It's time to party like it's 1999.

Friday marks the first anniversary of Prince's death, and New York City is ready to dance it out in honor of the music legend.

Show love for the "Purple Rain" singer this weekend at these local events.

Channel your inner Prince (April 20)

Head to Bushwick's House of Yes sporting your best Prince-inspired look for a special edition of its free "Dirty Thursday" dance party. The best-dressed of the night will receive cash prizes and drink tickets, so be ready for some fierce competition. (2 Wyckoff Ave., Brooklyn, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., eventbrite.com)

Sip on purple cocktails (April 21)

Performance space Magick City is hosting a party with a very Prince-approved theme: purple. Cocktails in his favorite hue will be offered as DJ KayGee and Bryce Hackford host. They'll play a variety of Prince tunes and other hits. (37 Box St., Brooklyn, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., $10, eventbrite.com)

Dance it out at the Pyramid Club (April 21)

The legendary nightclub is celebrating the legendary artist with a Friday dance tribute. DJ TM.8 will be spinning the singer's tracks and other collaborations all night (101 Ave. A, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., $6, facebook.com)

Marathon "Purple Rain" and more (April 21 to 22)

Video Revival is screening all things Prince all weekend long. Stop by to watch "Purple Rain" and "Graffiti Bridge," see live performances, music videos and more in celebration of the late artist's career. (346 Rogers Ave., Brooklyn, Friday, 7:30 p.m. to Saturday, showtimes vary, 1:30 a.m., free, videorevival.org)