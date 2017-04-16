With the abundance of music-streaming sites such as Spotify, iTunes, YouTube and SoundCloud, these brave little record shops are using well-curated stock and knowledgeable employees to cater to the music-obsessed, nostalgic collectors as well as those who just appreciate the hunt for good vinyl.

If you plan to make a day of record-store hopping, the East Village and Williamsburg are your best bets. But here are spots to celebrate – and dig into – throughout the city.

HiFi Records

One of the seemingly few record shops in Queens, HiFi Records serves as vinyl central in Astoria. Selling new and used LPs, CDs and equipment, HiFi is a solid one-stop shop for record enthusiasts. Spend hours perusing the store, which also features its own coffee shop. 23-19 Steinway St., Queens, Monday to Thursday, noon to 7 p.m., Friday to Saturday, noon to 8 p.m., Sunday, noon to 6 p.m., hifi-records.com (Credit: Christa Lopez)

The Thing

A staple in Brooklyn's vinyl scene, this second-hand record shop in Greenpoint is a must for collectors on a tight budget. The used goods store sells furniture and other knick-knacks in the front, with the back and basement areas of the store lined wall-to-wall with used records. Spend an hour -- or the whole day -- searching for unique finds. 1001 Manhattan Ave., Brooklyn, 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/The-Thing-Vinyl-Sales (Credit: The Thing via Facebook)

The VNYL

New to the NYC record scene, The VNYL has only been around since September. The cafe/cocktail bar/lounge also sells vinyls on the main floor in a boutique section curated by music director (and star of HBO's 'Entourage') Adrian Grenier. 300 Third Ave., Manhattan, Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., thevnyl.com (Credit: Oleg March)

Jazz Record Center

As the name implies, this store specializes in everything jazz. Selling books, DVDs, CDs, and -- of course -- vinyl in the genre, Jazz Record Center is a go-to spot. Tucked away on the eighth floor of an office building, it may be tricky to find, but for any jazz fan, it's definitely worth the visit. 236 W. 26th St., No. 804, jazzrecordcenter.com (Credit: Ken Micallef)

A-1 Record Shop

This cross-genre shop lets customers buy, sell and trade vinyl. Wall-to-wall records -- including hip-hop, funk, soul, R&B and jazz -- can make for a cramped shopping experience, but isn't that part of the hunt? 439 E. Sixth St. facebook.com (Credit: Google Maps)

Permanent Records

Located inside of a nondescript brick office building, Permanent Records offers a well-organized selection of rock and jazz with both bargain records and rare and hard-to-find collector's albums. 159 20th St., No. 1B, permanentrecords.info (Credit: Permanent Records)

Westsider Records

Located on the Upper West Side, Westsider stocks jazz, classical, opera, Broadway and rock. Packed solid with vinyl as well as books, the store is suited to those who like to work for their finds; expect a bit of digging around to pick out your favorites. 233 W. 72nd St., westsiderbooks.com/recordstore (Credit: Google Maps)

Human Head Records

With a reasonably priced and well-curated stock of rock, jazz, funk, soul, rap and other genres, new arrivals are updated frequently and the store sees plenty of stock turnover. You'll find a mix of rarer items and recognizable artists. 168 Johnson Ave., Bushwick, humanheadnyc.com (Credit: Google Maps)

Generation Records

Generation is Bleecker Street Records' sister store, but it offers a very different selection, filled to the brim with punk, hard-core and metal records. 210 Thompson St., Greenwich Village, facebook.com/generationrecords (Credit: Google Maps)

Rough Trade NYC

Rough Trade has long been a London staple, but it surprised New Yorkers by turning an old concept into a brand new store in November 2013. Now the biggest record store in the city, the 15,000-square-foot space features a vast selection of vinyl, some CDs and even cassette tapes, plus a coffee counter and bar. It also includes a small event space, where it hosts multiple live shows a week, many of them free. 64 N. 9th St., Williamsburg, roughtrade.com (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Bleecker Street Records

Though rent increases pushed this shop off of its namesake in 2013, Bleecker Street Records maintains its status as a quality institution, known for its selection of music, posters, memorabilia, and, of course, Creeper the cat. The store offers both new and used vinyl and boasts a helpful staff. 188 W. 4th St., bleeckerstreetrecordsnyc.com (Credit: Google Maps)

Good Records NYC

A great find for anyone looking for a musical education, Good Records' helpful staff and labeled bins (check the new arrivals and recommended picks) make it easy to leave with something just right for a new or growing collection. And if you're still not sure what to choose, the dollar bin is always a worthwhile risk. 218 E. 5th St., goodrecordsnyc.com (Credit: Good Records NYC)

Academy Records & CDs

You'll find some rock, jazz and other genres at Academy Records, but classical music is the undisputed main event. Amid the rare opera finds, you can also score music by local artists. 12 W. 18th St., or visit the Academy Records Annex at 85 Oak St. in Greenpoint. (Credit: Academy Records & CDs )

Strand Bookstore

One big secret of the Strand? There's an ever-growing vinyl collection in the basement. Those who still read paper books also buy records, apparently, and you can find a selection of classic as well as new albums in the Strand's lower level. 828 Broadway, strandbooks.com (Credit: Melissa Kravitz )

Black Gold Records

If it's the full experience you seek, head over to Black Gold Records and enjoy antique furnishings, taxidermy and specialty coffee with your music. The vinyl selection appeals mostly to rock fans, but the sounds, like the merchandise, vary greatly. You never know just what you'll find. 461 Court St., Brooklyn; Morbid Anatomy Museum, 424-A 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, blackgoldbrooklyn.com (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)