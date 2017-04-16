With the abundance of music-streaming sites such as Spotify, iTunes, YouTube and SoundCloud, these brave little record shops are using well-curated stock and knowledgeable employees to cater to the music-obsessed, nostalgic collectors as well as those who just appreciate the hunt for good vinyl.

If you plan to make a day of record-store hopping, the East Village and Williamsburg are your best bets. But here are spots to celebrate – and dig into – throughout the city.