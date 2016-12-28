Celebrate the end of 2016 -- and the 97th year of Coney Island's Wonder Wheel -- with a free spin on the iconic ride.

Located in Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park, the ride has been spinning at Coney Island since 1920, and it's counting down to its centennial with free rides on New Year's Eve from 6 to 10 p.m. The Wonder Wheel's white cars, taken down in October for winter maintenance, are back up and ready for the festivities, according to a spokeswoman.

The amusement park's latest attraction, "Gigamon," a Triotech XD VR "Interactive Dark Ride," will also be open to visitors. Attendees sport 3-D glasses in the interactive theater, featuring shaking seats and surround sound, to combat reptillian monsters in this "7-D" experience.

Already have plans on New Year's Eve? The two attractions will also be open on Jan. 1, with discounted tickets of $5 per ride. Half of the ticket sales will go to the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's charity, Camp Sunshine. The two rides will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on New Year's Day.