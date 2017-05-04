It’s been 40 years and “Saturday Night Fever” is still ♫ stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive ♫.

In celebration of the classic disco flick’s anniversary, four New York City theaters are hosting screenings of the film on May 7 and May 10, Fathom Events announced on Thursday.

Watch John Travolta dance to the Bee Gees and strut his stuff through Brooklyn in the digitally remastered director’s cut edition, which is now available for purchase.

The two-day screening event will hit AMC Lowes Kips Bay 15, (570 Second Ave.), Regal Union Square Stadium 14 (850 Broadway), AMC Empire 25 (234 W. 42nd St.) and Regal E-Walk Stadium 13 (247 W. 42nd St.). Showtimes will be at 2 and 7 p.m. each day.

Screening tickets go for $12.50 each. For more information, visit fathomevents.com.

“Saturday Night Fever” first hit theaters on Dec. 12, 1977.