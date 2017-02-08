When snow hits the city, there are two things we are most grateful for: not having to move our cars and being able to grab a sled.

Our parks are home to some pretty great hills -- and, let's face it, even a modest slope can provide hours of channeling your inner child -- that are all the much better when covered in the fluffy white stuff.

So zip up your snowsuit and head to these city parks when Mother Nature graces us with enough snowfall to make it worth your while.

Central Park, Manhattan One of the most popular and steepest sledding spots in Central Park is Pilgrim Hill, near 72nd Street and Fifth Avenue and marked by a statue of a pilgrim at its peak. For a spot that's better for small children, try Cedar Hill, near 78th Street and Fifth Avenue. (Credit: Getty Images / Chris Hondros)

Fort Tryon Park, Inwood Known for housing The Cloisters, the park, at Riverside Drive and Broadway, is also a solid sledding spot. Enter from the southern end to get to the ideal sledding hill at Billings Lawn, which comes with a view of the New Jersey Palisades. (Credit: nycgovparks.org)

Riverside Park, Upper West Side Riverside Park offers you a choice of slopes on Riverside Drive between 92nd and 103rd Streets, but it's the hill at 103rd that the Parks Department recommends most. (Credit: nycgovparks.org)

Carl Schurz Park, Upper East Side Hit this slender park by the East River and you might just see the de Blasio family pulling a four-person toboggan: Gracie Mansion sits inside Carl Schurz Park, at East 86th Street and East End Avenue. (Credit: Getty Images / Yana Paskova)

Prospect Park, Brooklyn Prospect Park's expansive grounds offer up plenty of sledding -- and skiing -- opportunities, but your best bet is near the Tennis House at Prospect Park West and 9th Street. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt )

Sunset Park, Brooklyn The namesake park in Sunset Park, with its main entrance at Fifth Avenue and 43rd Street, has a hill that's steep enough to speed down -- but not too ridiculous to climb once you're ready for another round. Just watch out for the fence at the bottom! (Credit: Polly Higgins)

Fort Greene Park, Brooklyn Enter the park at Willoughby Avenue for a family-friendly hill leading to a wide-open field, or join the crowds by the tennis courts. Myrtle Avenue borders the north of the park, Dekalb on the south. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Juniper Valley Park, Queens Grab your sled and get ready to compete for a prime spot in this popular park, where sledders congregate on Juniper Boulevard at 75th Street (look for the tennis building). (Credit: nycgovparks.org)

Astoria Park, Queens Wander just off of Ditmars Boulevard to 19 Street and Shore Boulevard and you'll find a popular sledding hill, unbeatable views and a year-round bathroom (as if you could get that snowsuit off, anyway). (Credit: nycgovparks.org)

Forest Park, Queens Families with young kids will love the hill at the Mary Whelan Playground at 79th Street and Park Lane South. (Credit: nycgovparks.org)