The weather in the city can get pretty frightful in the winter, whether it's snow, sleet or sub-zero temperatures.

But with a stroke of luck, the chilly climate can give you a day off to enjoy the snow and wintry weather.

Venture out -- or stay in -- to make the most of a snowy day in the city.

Go sledding You can never be entirely sure what the upcoming storm will amount to in terms of inches of the white stuff, but when it snows, there's only one thing to do: Go sledding. If you're brave enough to venture outdoors, grab a sled -- or your garbage can lid -- and head to one of the many beloved sledding hills in the city for some high-speed fun. Check out Central Park (pictured), Prospect Park, and more NYC Parks-approved sledding spots. (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Burton) You can never be entirely sure what the upcoming storm will amount to in terms of inches of the white stuff, but when it snows, there's only one thing to do: Go sledding. If you're brave enough to venture outdoors, grab a sled -- or your garbage can lid -- and head to one of the many beloved sledding hills in the city for some high-speed fun. Check out Central Park (pictured), Prospect Park, and more NYC Parks-approved sledding spots. (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Burton)

Catch up on the season's shows Rather stay inside on a chilly day? Take the time to catch up on that show you've been meaning to watch. Check out what's new on Netflix to binge watch your way through any blizzard. (Credit: Netflix ) Rather stay inside on a chilly day? Take the time to catch up on that show you've been meaning to watch. Check out what's new on Netflix to binge watch your way through any blizzard. (Credit: Netflix )

Go snowshoeing in a city park Although the idea of snowshoeing might bring to mind mountainous treks, you don't have to leave the city to strap on a pair of snowshoes for a wintry walk. City parks make great snowshoeing destinations, but experts say it's best to find stretches of flat land with few trees. "Ideally you want a foot of snow for snowshoes to really be effective," said Kevin Rosenberg of Gear to Go Outfitters. His shop is only a block-and-a-half from Prospect Park, where he says the Long Meadow makes for an ideal spot for snowshoeing. The shop offers a same-day rental special of $20 for a pair of snowshoes and tracking poles for adults. Besides Prospect Park, he also recommends Fort Tryon in Manhattan. (Credit: Getty Images / Emmanuel Dunand) Although the idea of snowshoeing might bring to mind mountainous treks, you don't have to leave the city to strap on a pair of snowshoes for a wintry walk. City parks make great snowshoeing destinations, but experts say it's best to find stretches of flat land with few trees. "Ideally you want a foot of snow for snowshoes to really be effective," said Kevin Rosenberg of Gear to Go Outfitters. His shop is only a block-and-a-half from Prospect Park, where he says the Long Meadow makes for an ideal spot for snowshoeing. The shop offers a same-day rental special of $20 for a pair of snowshoes and tracking poles for adults. Besides Prospect Park, he also recommends Fort Tryon in Manhattan. (Credit: Getty Images / Emmanuel Dunand) (Credit: Getty Images / Emmanuel Dunand)

Shop for summer clothes You may need to bundle up in your winter coat right now, but shopping for more bulky clothes will just remind you of the frigid weather. Let your imagination wander to the warmer months, and start stocking up online for summer clothes instead. (Credit: Zimmermann) You may need to bundle up in your winter coat right now, but shopping for more bulky clothes will just remind you of the frigid weather. Let your imagination wander to the warmer months, and start stocking up online for summer clothes instead. (Credit: Zimmermann)

Eat at a new restaurant One of the best times to try a new or popular restaurant is when the city shuts down due to bad weather. Fewer people venture outside their apartments, and restaurants are often desperate for guests. Take this opportunity to visit the best restaurants of 2016. (Credit: Evan Sung) One of the best times to try a new or popular restaurant is when the city shuts down due to bad weather. Fewer people venture outside their apartments, and restaurants are often desperate for guests. Take this opportunity to visit the best restaurants of 2016. (Credit: Evan Sung)

Plan a romantic getaway It's cold and depressing in the winter, so why not plan an escape? Head out of the city to one of these nearby romantic destinations. (Credit: Hotel Vermont) It's cold and depressing in the winter, so why not plan an escape? Head out of the city to one of these nearby romantic destinations. (Credit: Hotel Vermont)

