Get schooled this spring. From crash courses in tomatoes and jam to bouquets and spirits, here’s where to pick up some new skills and knowledge this season.

Learn how to grow your own tomatoes with the Brooklyn Kitchen

As the co-founder of Greenpoint’s Eagle Street Rooftop Farm, Annie Novak knows a thing or two about gardening in urban environments. She’ll share how to select seeds and transplants, heirlooms and organic growing practices, pest-control and more during this class. April 18, 6:30 p.m., $50; Brooklyn Kitchen, 100 Frost St., Williamsburg, 718-389-2982, thebrooklynkitchen.com

Learn how to arrange flowers with Eli’s Flower School

Add arrangements to your home like a pro during this class, taught by the florists at Eli’s Market. Working with what’s new and in season at the flower shop, you’ll get the basics on selecting, arranging and caring for flowers while sipping on champagne — and walk away with a bouquet. April 21, 1-3 p.m., $95; Eli’s Market, 1411 Third Ave., 212-717-8100, elizabar.com

Learn how to make your own jam with Brooklyn Brainery

With the crop of spring fruits and vegetables coming into season, it’s an ideal time to learn how to preserve them. At this beginner’s class, Anarchy in a Jar founder Laena McCarthy will show you how to make jam at home using seasonal fruits, from selecting ingredients to cooking and jelling fruit to processing and sealing jars for shelf-stable jam. You’ll also take home recipes and a four-ounce jar to enjoy later. May 4, 8-10 p.m., $27 (waitlist); Prospect Heights Brainery, 190 Underhill Ave., Prospect Heights, brooklynbrainery.com

Learn all about mezcal with MOFAD

In the kickoff of its Spring Spirits series, the Museum of Food and Drink is partnering with the Mexican Cultural Institute for an evening dedicated to Oaxacan food and drink. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo a day early while learning about mezcal’s production and flavors, as well as the role of insects in Mexican cuisine — followed by a tasting. May 4, 6:30-8 p.m., $60; MOFAD Lab, 62 Bayard St., Williamsburg, mofad.org